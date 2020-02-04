Black Lightning "The Book of Markovia: Chapter Four" Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "The Book of Markovia: Chapter Four", the upcoming thirteenth episode of Black Lightning's third season set to air on February 10. Since the events of "Crisis on Infinite Earths" the Pierce family has found themselves plagued by the ASA and their sinister plans for the metahumans of Freeland, but now that an even bigger threat - the Markovians - has abducted Lynn, Black Lightning and his allies have teamed up with the shadowy government organization. In the upcoming episode, they will attempt to rescue Lynn and for Jefferson, he is willing to do whatever it takes, potentially even kill.

In the preview, which you can check out below, Jefferson makes a video diary of sorts indicating that he is willing to do whatever it takes, including kill, in order to save his wife from the Markovians. Of course, that's not going to be an easy task. Not only is Lynn still struggling with addiction, but there's also the matter of a new, dangerous metahuman serving on the Markovian side of things. Wayne Brady will appear in the episode as Tyson Sykes/Gravedigger, a World War II-era member of the U.S. military who became a "super-soldier" after a secret experiment gifted him with enhanced strength, agility, tactical genius and hand-to-hand combat expertise. After the war, Sykes defected to the country of Markovia rather than return to a segregated America. His aim to create a sovereign land for metahumans within Markovia sets him on a collision course with the ASA and Black Lightning.

Brady's role comes as Black Lightning prepares to deal with the coming Markovia conflict head-on, leading to a bit of a division amongst the Pierce family.

"The family is probably the most disjointed we've ever had it," series star Cress Williams said in an interview last month. "It's the whole Markovian conflict. It's pulled everyone in different directions because they've gotten a little bit divided, in the sense there are just different focuses that they have and different motivations that they have."

You can check out the synopsis for "The Book of Markovia: Chapter Four" below!

"WAYNE BRADY (“WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?”) GUEST STARS IN THE EPISODE – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) and his team descend upon Markovia on a mission to rescue Lynn (Christine Adams) who finds herself in even more trouble when she meets Gravedigger (guest star Wayne Brady, “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”), a metahuman on the Markovian side.

Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Salim Akil directed the episode written by Charles D. Holland & Asheleigh O. Conley."

Black Lightning airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!