The Flash Explains How Crisis on Earth-X Happened With No Multiverse

With "Crisis on Infinite Earths" now in the rear view mirror and the casts of The CW's DC superhero shows struggling to get used to the new status quo, fans are still grappling with some questions about the new order, too. With no multiverse, for instance, how do stories like the second season of The Flash (which relied heavily on characters and concepts from Earth-2) or "Crisis on Earth-X" (which doesn't much make sense without it) take place? Well, "Marathon," tonight's midseason finale of The Flash, has your answers. We already touched on Zoom's army, but what about the Earth-Xers?

Our answer -- or at least theory -- comes from Cisco Ramon's glass boards in STSAR Labs. In tonight's episode, we see two boards: one, a map of the post-Crisis world; and the other, a timeline of events since 2000.

The timeline side says that in 2017, Barry and Iris's wedding was "interrupted by time-traveling Nazi clones." There's a question mark there, suggesting that maybe in the post-Crisis timeline, nobody ever got a solid answer as to what or who these guys were...or maybe the idea of Earth-X simply overwrote whatever he had previously learned.

While "time-traveling Nazi clones" might sound farfetched and a little random, bear in mind that one of the three main Nazis who launched an attack on Earth-1 in the event was Eobard Thawne. Not a true believer, it wasn't even the Thawne of Earth-X who led the charge, but rather Earth-1's version, who saw the Reich as nothing more than another tool to use in his battle with Barry Allen.

