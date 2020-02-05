Legends of Tomorrow Recap With Spoilers: Zari Sort of Returns in "Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me"

In the DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 premiere, the time-hopping heroes had to deal with the unexpected fame that came as a result of Heyworld last season (as well as the Time Bureau being shut down) but they also found out about the Encores - the evil souls from hell that Astra has unleashed. With Encore Rasputin dealt with, the Legends now have another one to take care of while Nate is on a quest to find the "mystery woman" from the video in Gideon's memory. Read on for our full-spoiler recap to find out how it all comes together.

Spoilers for Tuesday's episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, "Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me," below.

Hell. Constantine meets with Astra, confronting her about the souls she released. She refuses because those souls are providing her with her with new souls. She is also torturing a friend of his and if he wants to stop him, she has to kill her, which would be pointless. Constantine returns to the Waverider.

Nate tries to get Gideon to replay the message from the old Zari, but it's gone. When Behrad comes to see him, Nate briefly sees Zari again. Constantine briefs the team about Astra's plan. Ray thinks that maybe Astra can still be saved, but Constantine says no. Ava realizes that they can't send the Encores back to hell so they have to store them on the ship.

Behrad and Nate leave to go to visit Behrad's family for his father's birthday while another timequake hits: 1947 Hollywood. Ava and Mick are left on the ship while everyone else heads out. Behrad and Nate head to Washington DC 2044 to visit his family and that's when Nate meets Zari... except in this timeline she's a shallow and very popular influencer. It's an awkward first meeting. Nate tells Behrad about the hologram message. Zari is the dent in history they made at Heyworld.

In Hollywood, Constantine, Sara, and Ray find the remains of a dead guy who was consumed by hellfire. The Encore has struck. They are soon confronted by a woman with a gun and play themselves off as the dead guy's partner. The woman is Jeanie Hill who hired them to protect her from her boyfriend Bugsy Siegel who is back from the dead. He's now running a club, The Blue Iguana. Jeanie tells him that he's different, more vicious now, and she wants to leave him but is scared.

Ava and Mick join the team in the field and everyone heads to the Blue Iguana. Bugsy has the ear of politicians and Jeanie shows up to hang out with Bugsy. Sara and Constantine confront her. She tells them that Bugsy has blackmail photos and she's in them because he exploited her to lure people in. It gives Sara an idea of how she can get his attention: flirting. She lures him out back but they are ambushed by a rival gangster. Sara witnesses Bugsy not only survive but use a special gun to take them out. Ray tries to "arrest” him but the crooked cops come and intervene.

At the Tarazi family dinner, Zari isn't impressed with Nate. The matter of the air totem comes up - the family believes it stolen - and Zari seems skeptical. On the Waverider, Sara and Constantine realize that Bugsy's gun could be useful. At the police, Ray confirms that the LAPD is Bugsy's pocket. Constantine finds a message in the matchbook he found at the PI's office. He meets with Jeanie and reveals he knows where the blackmail stash is. If she gets the gun, he'll give her the blackmail. And then Constantine and Jeanie hookup.

Ava commiserates with Mick at the bar. Ava isn't handling her shift away from the Time Bureau well. Sara asks them to create a diversion. Ray nearly gets himself killed by Siegel at the police, but he gets a call from Sara alerting him to things at the club. Ray teams up with an officer Sullivan who also is after Siegel. At the club, Ava starts singing a 40s version of Bell Biv Davoe's "That Girl is Poison". In Ava's head it's a high production value affair, but in reality, Ava is drunk as hell. Jeanie does get Bugsy's gun which allows Sara and Mick to stop him.

At the Tarazi house, Zari and Nate actually talk. Zari tells Nate that she does in fact feel like they knew each other before, but also suggests that she knows her brother has the totem, though it doesn't seem serious. Behrad interrupts before anything further can happen.

Jeanie double crosses Constantine, holding the magical gun on him so that she can take the blackmail to use herself. He ends up giving her the blackmail material. Ray and Sullivan show up, but Sullivan wants to take out Jeanie and the blackmail. Turns out Sullivan is dirty, too and Ray is supposed to be the fall guy. Jeanie gives gun to Constantine. Ray tries to warn her by honking but it's too late. Jeanie starts her car and it explodes.

On the Waverider, Constantine drags Bugsy to hell with him to confront Astra with one bullet left in the magical gun but he tells her that he's never giving up on her. He uses the last bullet to destroy Bugsy instead - for Jeanie. Constantine tells Sara and Ray the gun is now gone and Astra remains.

Before they leave the Tarazi house, Zari confronts Nate and Behrad about Heyworld with receipts and they end up taking Zari to the Waverider with them where she freaks out.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!