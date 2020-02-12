The Flash: "A Girl Named Sue" Arrives in New Preview

Now that "Crisis on Infinite Earths" is said and done, The Flash has been laying the groundwork for a genuinely terrifying new mystery. In the midst of a delightfully sappy Valentine's Day episode, things took a pretty macabre turn -- and now where know where things will go next. The CW has released a preview for "A Girl Named Sue", the twelfth episode of the show's sixth season.

The episode is expected to play off of this week's twist -- that Eva McCulloch was seemingly impersonating Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton), while the real Iris was trapped inside of a mirror dimension.

And of course, the episode is expected to feature the debut of Sue Dibny (Natalie Dreyfuss), the iconic love interest of Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man (Hartley Sawyer).

"Well, I think what I really like about the 'romance' thing is that the idea of relationships can be a mirror held up to anybody and what does that bring up for him and what does that bring out in him," Sawyer explained in an interview last year. "There’s some stuff in the comics with Sue and Ralph where they go really, really deep into that and I don’t know when exactly we’re going to see and if we’re going to see Sue, but in terms of him getting out there and dating and falling for somebody, I would love to see how he takes that on. Maybe he gets his heart broken. Maybe he gets disappointed. How would he deal with that is something that’s really exciting and interesting to me. Now that he has more confidence because the family support of Team Flash has given him this confidence to kind of mature and grow into who he was always going to be."

“We’re working our way towards [a love interest],” Sawyer explained in another interview. “He has to work on himself a little more before that really comes in, but he’s done a lot of work on himself. If that had come in last year, I mean how would that have turned out for him? He was not ready for anything like that. He’s sort of worked the kinks out of his system, where he’s going to be ready for that very, very soon. I’m excited for that.”

