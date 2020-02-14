Snyder Cut Fans Are Already Mad About The Batman Costume Reveal

After months of waiting for our first look at Robert Pattinson in his full Dark Knight attire in The Batman, director Matt Reeves took to Twitter to share a camera test of the costume, igniting immense excitement from DC Comics fans. Despite the amount of enthusiasm that is being expressed from all corners of comic book communities, one group of fans who are attempting to make their voices heard are those who are devoted to director Zack Snyder and continue to champion for the release of the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League. This isn't to say that all of the negative comments about the suit come from a place of Snyder fanaticism, but it's becoming quite clear that fans of the filmmaker are refusing to accept anything in the world of DC Comics that doesn't align with that Snyder's vision.

Ben Affleck debuted as Bruce Wayne in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and, despite that film earning poor reviews, the actor's portrayal of the Caped Crusader was often a highlight among critics and fans alike. While the same couldn't be said of Justice League, Affleck's performance of the character and filmmaking sensibilities had audiences excited for his plans for a solo Batman movie, resulting in disappointment when he stepped away from the franchise entirely.

Scroll down to see Snyder Cut fans' reactions to our first look at The Batman!