The Batman: Comics Writer Gail Simone Has An Ingenious Plan For Robert Pattinson's Costume

With certain corners of the internet speculating that the chest emblem on Robert Pattinson's new costume for The Batman might actually be fashioned out of pieces of the gun Joe Chill used to murder Thomas and Martha Wayne, veteran comic book artist and undisputed champion of Twitter Gail Simone chimed in with an additional idea that would really help to class up the wardrobe on the movie: pearls. Of course, if you're a Batman fan, you can probably already guess where this is going, so we're just going to come out and say it: YES, THOSE PEARLS. The why-did-you-say-that-name pearls.

In The CW's Batwoman, the string of pearls Martha was wearing at the time of her murder was recovered by police, reassembled, and left in Bruce's office, where it offers a safe point of entry to the Batcave. In The Batman, Simone argues, the pearls (seen falling to the ground in nearly every Batman origin scene ever shot) should...ahem..."adorn" the Dark Knight Detective's "codpiece."

You can check out the tweet below

I think Batman’s codpiece should be adorned with the pearls recovered from the alley floor. — GAIL SIMONE (@GailSimone) February 14, 2020

The comment might lay bare a little bit of how absurd it is to just assume at first glance that anything vaguely resembling a mechanism in Bruce's proto-Batman suit would turn out to be Chill's gun -- although it would carry over a plot point from stories like Flashpoint, where the gun was fetished as some kind of artifact, put on display in the Batcave under glass and occasionally used for meaningful murders.

Pattinson will be playing a version of Batman who is in his second year as a masked vigilante in The Batman, according to various sources. The movie is expected to dial into the noir detective angle that first defined Batman's comics, rather than the colorful and fantastical superhero stories that he has since been inserted into. With no planned Justice League follow ups in the near future, it seems likely that DC's shared film universe will be going without a Batman for a while, leaving Pattinson to redefine the role before we get either him or someone else stepping back onscreen with Superman and Wonder Woman down the line.

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman also stars Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth; Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle; Colin Farrell as The Penguin; Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon; Paul Dano as The Riddler; and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

The Batman is set to premiere in theaters on June 25, 2021.

