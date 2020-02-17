Batman: The Animated Series Fan Points Out Bruce Wayne’s Hysterical Detective Abilities

Batman is renowned for both his crime-fighting skills and his deductive ones. One fan on Twitter decided to highlight the sillier side of the Dark Knight’s mystery-solving resume. "Joker’s Wild" is the episode of Batman: The Animated Series in question, as Bruce Wayne tries to deduce the identity of The Clown Prince of Crime. With the help of exactly one red colored pencil, it all clicks into place and the billionaire is absolutely shocked by these developments. It’s natural to laugh a little bit when pointing out the stranger side of Batman’s adventures. You have to be able to laugh about a giant penny falling on someone or a mechanical t-rex wreaking havoc in Gotham. But, it wasn’t really to be mean, it was all more in good fun.

The Animated Series has been in the news a lot this week. DC Comics announced that Paul Dini will be back helping make a book around the version of the characters he made popular with the cartoon. Both Alan Burnett and Ty Templeton will stick around for this latest book after The Batman Adventures. In addition to familiar DCAU characters like Superman and Lex Luthor, Dini said that the comic will introduce Jason Todd, Deathstroke, and Azrael.

"Fans familiar with the Batman of The New Batman/Superman Adventures will be right up to speed," Paul Dini began. "Alan and I approached the writing with the idea that we were doing the season you might have seen if we had not put the series aside to do Batman Beyond."

Dini also made sure to mention that they will be dealing with how Bruce Wayne and Lex Luthor interact. This all will build upon their dynamic from the World’s Finest movie from back then. Add the Jason Todd stuff into the mix and it seems obvious that there will be some gaps left between The Batman Adventures and this new series.

"We're going back to cover certain gaps in the original series, events that didn’t have a bearing on the series at the time, but now do," Burnett offered. "In other words, there will be secret histories that will turn Batman’s world upside down. Things that no one knew were out there, until now."

Batman: The Adventures Continue #1 will be available digitally in April, with the first issue hitting comic shops on May 6.

