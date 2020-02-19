The Flash Recap With Spoilers: Ralph Finds a Partner in Crime in "A Girl Named Sue"

The Flash has a lot going on at the moment, between the ongoing conspiracy surrounding Black Hole, the fact that Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) is trapped in a mirror universe, and whatever the heck is in store with Godspeed. The latest episode of the hit The CW series certainly threw its ensemble through the proverbial wringer, while also bringing about a long-awaited character introduction in the process. Here's what you need to know about this week's episode, "A Girl Named Sue". Spoilers for tonight's episode, obviously! Only look if you want to know!

***

Iris watches on from the Mirror Universe as the fake version of her interacts with Barry. She then meets Eva McCulloch, who initially doesn't believe that she's real. Eva explains that they're trapped in a mirror dimension of Central City, and that she was accidentally trapped there during the Particle Accelerator explosion. Iris wants to break out, but Eva doesn't think it's possible.

Iris remembers how Team Flash fought Sam Scudder years ago, and decides that they should use liquid nitrogen to try to escape. They use liquid nitrogen, but it just causes the mirror to shatter into millions of pieces. Eva begins to lose hope, especially because she can't move on from her life in the real dimension. In a moment of frustration, Eva decides that she's happy she's cut off from the real dimension, which leads to her accidentally harnessing a shard of the mirror. Iris convinces Eva to use her powers to put the mirror back together, and she does just that. Once the mirror is reassembled, Iris can see Barry in the real dimension through it, and he starts to suspect that something weird is going on. Iris promises Eva that she's going to help her figure out her powers.

Meanwhile, Ralph catalogs his latest dead ends in his search for Sue Dearbon. He finds a credit card transaction that proves she's back in Central City, and tries to find her. He tracks her down to a seedy apartment, just as it blows up. A woman shields Ralph from the blast -- it's Sue. She reveals that the bomb was courtesy of her ex, John Loring, who is a murderer. Ralph offers to stop John, even though Sue is reluctant about it. They go stake out a location where John is, and Ralph goes in to fight John and his goons. It doesn't go well, leading to Sue intervening. They go to Jitters to recoup, and Sue wants to make sure that Ralph trusts her. Cecile arrives at Jitters, and tells Ralph that he and Sue are very compatible.

Ralph and Sue frantically try to find a ledger in John's office, but find a key to a safety deposit box instead. They're chased by goons to the rooftop, but Ralph uses his powers to get them down to safety. Sue is shocked that Ralph is Elongated Man, but they bond because of it. They concoct a plan to get John's ledger.

Ralph impersonates Joe to get into the bank, while Sue pretends to be a security guard. They make their way into the bank's vault, while Sue vents about not knowing how to get out of her socialite life. Ralph tells her that there's still hope. They unlock a safety deposit box and find the ledger -- just as Sue knocks out Ralph and locks him inside. Sue reveals that she doesn't actually know Joe, and that she was lying the whole time to steal a diamond. She offers to keep his secret safe if he doesn't tell anyone she's a thief. She leaves, just as John and his goons arrive and try to fight her. Ralph uses his powers to sneak through the pipes and save Sue, and they bicker the entire time. They are then attacked by Ultraviolet. Barry ultimately arrives and saves the day, but Ultraviolet and Sue escape. Ralph gets upset that he got betrayed by Sue.

Later, Sue scans the diamond and finds that it has information regarding Black Hole encoded inside.

Other tidbits from the episode include:

Fake Iris looks into McCulloch Technologies' Mirror Gun, and asks for Barry to get it out of the STAR Labs archive, but Barry is cautious. Fake Iris goes to STAR Labs to find the Mirror Gun, and accidentally runs into Nash. Nash - who is still seeing visions of the other Wells - is distracted.

Barry goes to CCPD, where Joe asks for help in investigating if a death case was really an accident or not. Barry determines that the death was caused by Doctor Light's technology, and Joe suggests that it's the latest in a string of deaths tied to Joseph Carver.

Barry ultimately gives the Mirror Gun to fake Iris, arguing that he trusts her enough for her to use it for good.

***

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!