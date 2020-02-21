Justice League Snyder Cut Champions Subway Considers Banning Joss Whedon

The relationship between filmmaker Zack Snyder -- or at least the "Snyder Cut" -- and the Subway sandwich chain seems to be getting more complex all the time. What seemed like it might have been a pretty simple social media stunt at first has ballooned as Snyder and the chain have gone back and forth on social media for weeks, since right around the second anniversary of the Justice League release in November. Now, apparently, they're considering banning Joss Whedon (who took over the Justice League film after Snyder left) from their restaurants entirely after a fan on Twitter asked whether it was safe for Whedon to be there.

Of course, it's almost certainly a gag. Still, set your timers for 214 days from now -- and let's see whether there's a sequel to this particular story.

You can check out the tweet below.

We'll have to give this a lot of consideration - let us think on it for 214 days — Subway® (@SUBWAY) February 20, 2020

Justice League Part One and Part Two were announced at the same time, with filmmaker Zack Snyder supposedly filming them back to back. That did not last long, though. Snyder eventually, famously, either left Justice League or was forced out shortly after the death of his daughter. But even before that, a set visit during production on the film included quotes that indicated that Part Two was not guaranteed to happen, and might not happen with Snyder even if it did. Conventional wisdom says that before he exited the movie, the plan was to build a trilogy of films, but even at its most bullish, Warner Bros. only announced the two before things started to change.

When Justice League was released in 2017, with Snyder as the sole credited director of the movie but everyone knowing that Joss Whedon had overseen significant reshoots and dramatically cut the film back from its original runtime to meet studio demands, the film was relatively well received -- as long as the bar you are using for that statement is the one set by other DC movies, which up to that point had been largely hated by critics and divisive among fans.

Snyder's "director's cut," were it ever to be revealed, would be probably the biggest change from one cut to another of basically any major motion picture ever released. For context, it seems like about 90% of the content in Snyder's movie never found its way to theaters, whereas even when Richard Donner did his cut of Superman II for the home video market 20 years after its original theatrical release, the difference was not huge -- in part because Donner was fired from the movie early enough in the production that he did not have all of his shots yet. Snyder, it seems, had a pretty complete movie (plus or minus a few scenes that don't seem intrinsic to the main plot).

Its poor box office performance cemented what many fans already expected: Snyder was done with DC films for the foreseeable future, and Justice League Part Two was shelved indefinitely. It seems that the best, if not only, chance to see new, Snyder-directed DC content for the foreseeable future would be if Warners releases a the Snyder cut of Justice League -- regardless of how long a shot that might be.

