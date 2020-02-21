Batman Fans Are Hyped for Possible Confirmation on Batsuit Having White Eyes

When making a Batman movie, just as important as its director, writer, and cast is the aesthetics that a film will take, which will say a lot about how the film will be embraced by the comic book community. Director of The Batman Matt Reeves gave us our first look at star Robert Pattinson in the iconic Batsuit last week, but the lighting and brevity of the footage held back on revealing all of the details of the outfit. With set photos from the film now having emerged, Pattinson's stunt double is seen with opaque lenses on his cowl, leading some fans to believe the suit will embrace the look of a Batman with white eyes.

Throughout Batman's live-action history, the Batsuit has largely allowed the performer's eyes to be seen under the mask, which helps the actor perform. However, this also means that the actor must always wear black makeup around their eyes, leading to continuity complications.

As we wait to see a finished look of the suit, the idea that the movie could adopt a comics-accurate white eyes look for the character has fans incredibly excited. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the suit before The Batman lands in theaters on June 25, 2021.