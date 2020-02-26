The Flash Recap With Spoilers: Man vs. Ape in "Grodd Friended Me"

The Flash's sixth season has gone into some interesting territory, and the series' most recent episode is certainly no exception. The installment was framed around the return of Gorilla Grodd, but quickly went into a whole new territory. Here's what you need to know from this week's episode, "Grodd Friended Me"! Obviously, spoilers below! Only look if you want to know!

Barry solemnly walks through Central City with a bouquet of roses, but gets a metahuman alert. Kamila and Chester both offer to help Barry, but he decides to work alone. Barry follows the alert to a diamond store, where Hartley Rathaway, the Pied Piper, is trying to rob them. Hartley still feels betrayed by Team Flash, something that clearly happened as a result of Crisis.

Barry gets frustrated by everything he doesn't know about Crisis, and asks Gideon to figure out all of the changes. Chester and Kamila come in, and Chester quickly learns that Barry is The Flash. Barry is hesitant to let Chester - who tries to make a modification to his comms - join the team, and reveals to Kamila that he can't find his parents' graves in Central City.

Barry tries to test his tech -- but it accidentally makes him pass out, and wake up in a cage in an unknown lab. The cage is courtesy of Wellsbard, who (alongside Caitlin) is preparing for the particle accelerator. Barry soon realizes that he's gone into the mind of Grodd, who is still trapped in a mental coma in ARGUS' prison. Grodd reveals that he wants Barry to understand what it's like when his powers are taken away, and that he's used his time in prison to start to atone for his crimes. Grodd asks Flash to trust him, because he needs his help in fighting "The Gatekeeper". Barry punches Grodd out instead, and tries to escape through a portal in the forest, but Solovar -- the Gatekeeper -- stands in his way.

Chester tells Frost he wants to impress Barry, just as they find him passed out in the present-day. They hook Barry up to technology that proves that someone is inside his brain, and try to reach him. Barry begins to convulse in the real world during his fight with Solovar, which causes Frost to realize that Barry is connected to Grodd. Frost realizes that Barry will die sooner than later, because of Grodd's telepathic crown. Chester realizes that his accident put Barry in danger, in part because he has experience with being told that he doesn't deserve a second chance. Frost tells him she's going to give him a second chance.

Grodd comes to Barry as a projection of Joe, and reveals that he knows of the changes made post-"Crisis". He asks Barry to help him get to Gorilla City, so he can finally be happy amongst his own kind. Barry realizes that they need to try something new - and forget the past - to fight Solovar together. Barry and Grodd merge their minds together, temporarily giving Grodd speedster powers. Barry tells Team Flash what's happening -- and Frost realizes that if they don't separate their minds by the time they escape, they're both going to die.

Chester suggests a way to potentially save Grodd and Barry, and Barry tells Chester that he believes in him. In the mindscape, Barry instructs Grodd in how to use his powers against Solovar, and he ultimately succeeds. Barry wakes up in the real world, no longer connected to Grodd.

Barry talks to ARGUS, who agree to let Grodd out on probation to Gorilla City, as long as they can track him. Kamila gets a call that Cisco is coming back. Barry apologizes to Chester for how he acted before. Chester reveals that he was able to find Barry's parents' graves. The comms get a signal from Pied Piper, and Barry asks Chester to help.

Mirror Iris meets with Joe at CCPD, and asks for confidential info on Black Hole and Carver. Joe tells her no, which leads to her getting upset. While Joe is out of his office, Iris sneaks in and gets the information.

Iris asks Eva if she can potentially build a machine to get them out of the mirror dimension. Eva decides to be brave, because of Iris' example. Once it comes time to use the machine, Eva panics, and shows Iris that the machine won't work -- it'll open up a portal, but the person walking through will get burned. Eva explains that she wanted to prove the machine didn't work, because otherwise Iris wouldn't trust her. She convinces Iris to leave the room and uses the mirror again -- revealing Mirror Iris, who also has burns on her arms. Eva says that she's buying both of them time, and heals the burns on Mirror Iris'. arms.

Nash asks Allegra to help him with a machine that will track "particles" from another dimension. Allegra asks Nash why he acts like she's known her forever, but he avoids the question. He then sees a vision of the French Wells in his field of view. They try to turn on the machine, but it fails, and Nash's picture of himself and the alternate version of Allegra falls out. Allegra sees the picture and gets upset. Nash goes to Frost for advice on the situation, and she tells him to just talk to Allegra. Nash goes to do so, but is confronted by another version of Wells -- seemingly, Wellsbard.

