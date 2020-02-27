Batman: Homemade Batmobile Towed By Russian Police

The Batmobile is one of the most iconic vehicles in pop-culture lore, which has led to any number of Batman fans creating their own real-life versions of Batman's ride. One such fan in Moscow, Russia, created a pretty great replica of the Batmobile Ben Affleck's Batman used in Batman v Superman and Justice League. However, all that effort only resulted in trouble, as police ended seizing the fan's Batmobile and hauling it away. As AFP reports, "Traffic police brought the all-black, lowrider vehicle with giant wheels to a screeching halt as it cruised down one of the main roads into the city centre on Saturday evening."

BATMAN BUSTED: A homemade Batmobile got towed by police in Moscow, Russia. https://t.co/20IzMEZzFh pic.twitter.com/uBQixWSqXy — ABC News (@ABC) February 26, 2020

Apparently, the Batmobile-style car belonged to "a 32-year-old Muscovite," who is now facing fines for several violations. Apparently the vehicle is the source of the major legal woes, as it was allegedly "assembled illegally at a private workshop, is not registered as a vehicle and does not adhere to road safety standards, as well as being supersized for a standard car at six metres (20 feet) long." Construction reportedly took place in the United States, while customization of the vehicle was done in Russia, at a shop called "Fast Boom Pro."

It's additionally reported that Fast Boom Pro indeed used Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice as inspiration for vehicle, and that it cost 55 million rubles, which is the American equivalent of $842,100. Features of the replica car included night-vision cameras, thermal imaging, laser-sight aiming and even a model gun that produces actual gunfire sounds. In short: it's definitely not the type of car that many would deem "road safe."

If anything, this is a case of Batman fandom gone a bit too far. So many fans like to imagine themselves as The Dark Knight, but few actually take to the streets to ride around like they really are Batman. The model guns just take things too far - even by Moscow standards. It was bound to end with the police involved.

