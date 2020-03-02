Justice League Dark: Apokolips War Trailer Released

The world of the DC animated universe has already become an interesting topic of conversation this week, after the world premiere of Superman: Red Son was canceled due to concerns over the Coronavirus. That isn't stopping Warner Bros. Home Entertainment from hyping up their upcoming animated features, which will include the upcoming Justice League Dark: Apokolips War. The first trailer for the ensemble film has officially been released online, which you can check out above.

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War will see the world’s greatest Super Heroes square off once-and-for-all against the despotic Darkseid – with the fate of all humanity hanging in the balance. The film will feature the largest superhero cast in the history of DC's animated movies in what is shaping up to be a truly epic crossover.

The film's principal cast includes Matt Ryan (DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Constantine) as John Constantine, Jerry O’Connell (The Death of Superman, Satanic Panic, Stand by Me) as Superman, Taissa Farmiga (The Nun, The Mule, American Horror Story) as Raven, Jason O’Mara (The Man in the High Castle, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Batman, Rosario Dawson (Briarpatch, Josie and the Pussycats, Sin City) as Wonder Woman, Shemar Moore (S.W.A.T., Criminal Minds) as Cyborg, Christopher Gorham (Covert Affairs, Insatiable, Ugly Betty) as The Flash, Rebecca Romijn (X-Men, The Librarians) as Lois Lane, and Rainn Wilson (The Office, The Meg) as Lex Luthor. Stepping into the iconic role of Darkseid will be Tony Todd (Candyman, The Flash).

Tony Todd (Candyman, The Flash) is voice of the film’s the key villain, Darkseid. The cast also boasts appearances by Camilla Luddington (Grey’s Anatomy) as Zatanna, Ray Chase (Justice League Dark, Final Fantasy XV video game) as Jason Blood/Etrigan, Roger R. Cross (24, The Strain, Arrow) as John Stewart & Swamp Thing, Liam McIntyre (Spartacus: War of the Damned, The Flash) as Captain Boomerang, Hynden Walch (Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans) as Harley Quinn, Stuart Allan (Batman vs. Robin, Batman: Bad Blood) as Robin/Damian, Sachie Alessio (Batman: Hush) as Lady Shiva, and John DiMaggio (Futurama, Batman: Under the Red Hood) as King Shark.

