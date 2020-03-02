Are Batwoman and Supergirl Back This Week?

Last week, The CW's Arrowverse left both Batwoman and Supergirl at critical junctures in their story. On Batwoman, Mary (Nicole Kang) began to figure out that Kate (Ruby Rose) is actually Gotham's hero while on Supergirl, Kara (Melissa Benoist) discovered that there was never a good time to tell Lena (Katie McGrath) the truth, something that led her to finally tell her former friend that if she continues to work with Lex she will have no choice but to treat her like any other villain. With both of those new developments, fans have been eager to see what's next but unfortunately, they'll have to wait a little bit longer. There's no new Batwoman or Supergirl tonight.

As is sometimes the case with The CW's Arrowverse series, Batwoman and Supergirl are both taking a week off. The shows are set to return on Sunday, March 8th with new episodes. When Batwoman returns it will see the heroine deal with a villain focused on social media experts while Supergirl will see Lena go forward with her Non Nocere project -- with Lex's help.

You can check out the official synopsis for Batwoman "Grinning Ear to Ear" below and then read on for the official synopsis for Supergirl "The Bodyguard".

"AT WHAT COST – Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) are on the path of a villain focusing on social media experts. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) will get a surprising go to from her mom, and Mary (Nicole Kang) gives her experience to help Kate. Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) is approached to make good on a favor, whereas Alice (Rachel Skarsten) focuses on her plans for retribution. Michael Blundell directed the episode written by Denise Harkavy."

"LENA MOVES FORWARD WITH NON NOCERE – Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) tasks Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) with protecting Andrea (Julie Gonzalo) from an anti-tech extremist, but his nefarious purpose goes beyond merely keeping Andrea alive. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) moves forward with Non Nocere, with Lex’s help. Gregory Smith directed the episode with story by Lindsay Sturman and teleplay by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Chandler Smidt."

Of course, if you just can't face a Sunday night without Batwoman and Supergirl, not all hope is lost. The CW is airing Batwoman's "Tell Me the truth" and Supergirl's "The Bottle Episode" in the show's regular time slots on March 1.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c and Supergirl airs at 9/8c on The CW.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.