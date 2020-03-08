Batwoman: Kate Finds a New Foe in "Grinning From Ear to Ear" Scene

The CW has released a new scene from "Grinning Ear to Ear", tonight's episode of Batwoman. The clip previews the rise of a new villain dubbed "the Slashionista", who seems to get their kicks from damaging the faces of social media influencers. As Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) begin to investigate the attacks, Kate uses the ordeal as an excuse to ignore what's happening with herself and Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy). Seeing as Sophie kissed Batwoman during their recent rooftop rendevous, but doesn't seem to register that Kate is Batwoman, it's safe to say things are going to get complicated between the former lovers.

"I would say don't give up hope on Kate and Sophie," showrunner Caroline Dries previously said. "There's a lot of drama coming up between them that I think will be new and interesting. And the major twist at the end of this episode [of Batwoman publicly coming out of the closet], that's going to have some huge domino effects going forward."

And of course, there's still the threat of August Cartwright (John Emmet Tracy), the former captor of Elizabeth Kane/Alice (Rachel Skarsten) who has been lurking in the shadows in a pretty major way after murdering Beth's "Crisis"-displaced doppelganger a few episodes ago.

"He will try to distract himself, he'll try to distract Kate," Johnson said of that twist. "But then, one moment, he's taking it on himself and then he's acting like it's not his fault. So you see that he doens't really deal with things very often. I think it took six episodes for him to even talk about what happened to his dad. It took five or six full episodes for him to like explain the night that happened. So it takes a lot for him to open up, and this is such a current big thing that happens to him. At first, I think he's gonna sort of act like he's okay, but I think eventually, it's gonna start to hit him."

"AT WHAT COST – Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) are on the path of a villain focusing on social media experts. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) will get a surprising go to from her mom, and Mary (Nicole Kang) gives her experience to help Kate. Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) is approached to make good on a favor, whereas Alice (Rachel Skarsten) focuses on her plans for retribution.

Michael Blundell directed the episode written by Denise Harkavy."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.

