Black Lightning Teases Death and Destruction in Season 3 Finale Trailer

The CW has released a new, extended trailer for "The Book of War: Chapter Three: Liberation", Monday night's upcoming Season 3 finale for Black Lightning. The episode is the culmination of the season-long Markovian threat, promising a final showdown between Black Lightning/Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) and Gravedigger/Tyson Sykes (Wayne Brady). That showdown, however, may come at a high cost. As the trailer reveals, Freeland is a city under siege, Gravedigger appears to be nearly unstoppable, and from the looks of things the heroes may see some casualties in their ranks before it's all said and done.

There's a lot going on in the trailer. Not only do we see some of the fight action between Black Lightning and Gravedigger, but things look pretty bleak for Grace Choi (Chantal Thuy), with a worried Thunder/Anissa Pierce (Nafessa Williams) noting that Grace is seriously injured while a later scene shows Lynn (Christine Adams) telling Anissa that they need to pray. Check it out below.

And Grace may not be the only one in danger in the season finale. A moment at the end of the video shows Tobias with an unconscious figure that looks suspiciously like Black Lightning. Or Khalil. The episode will also feature Detective Henderson (Damon Gupton) who fans already know is not returning for Season 4. Given how bleak things look in the trailer, it's not a stretch to think that the character's exit may come with his demise.

That Gupton would not be part of the series cast in Season 4 is something that was announced back in January.

"And that's a wrap," Gupton wrote on Twitter at the time. "My final night on the set of Black Lightning. In December before X-mas I was told Chief Henderson is not in the plans for season 4. My heart to a helluva hard working crew. Big praise and thanks to cast, writers, producers, staff CW, WB, Black Lightning."

You can check out the official episode synopsis below.

“The Book of War: Chapter Three: Liberation” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

SEASON FINALE – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) faces off against Gravedigger (guest star Wayne Brady “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”). Christine Adams, Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Salim Akil directed the episode written by Charles D. Holland."

Black Lightning airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "The Book of War: Chapter Three" will debut on March 9.

