Batman To Introduce New Villain, ClownHunter

James Tynion IV has been quite busy since he took over DC's Batman series, introducing several new characters to the mix while setting up his new storyline Joker War. Together with Jorge Jimenez, he's introduced Punchline and Designer into the Bat-mythos, but the duo isn't done yet, as they recently revealed another new character they're introducing soon, and their name is Clownhunter. Tynion revealed the new character in his Tiny Onion newsletter, who will show up for the first time in Batman #96, and Tynion is teasing some big things for the new addition, saying "Jorge and I just created a new character named CLOWNHUNTER, who shows up in Batman #96, part two of Joker War. I am very, very, very excited about him, and the absolutely brutal wrench he’s going to throw into the mix of that story."

From the name alone you can imagine that this is a new vigilante or anti-hero who will be on the hunt for Joker, but having hunter in the name also implies the use of deadly force that Batman doesn't typically go for. If that's the case, not only will Batman have to deal with the plans put in motion by the Designer and Joker's new army, but he'll also have to keep Clownhunter from, well, killing clowns.

He'll also have to deal with Joker's new second in command Punchline, who Tynion is also over the moon for, and he can't wait for fans to see what's in store for her.

"But honestly, that’s what I am MOST excited about with Punchline," Tynion said. "It’s all the incredible story potential I get to tap into in the book. It’s how she changes the dynamic of a massive Joker attack on Gotham City and Batman. It’s her first encounter with Harley. Her first encounter with Batman. Her first time on the page interacting directly with The Joker. All of that is why I was excited to create the character in the first place… And I am VERY VERY excited for you all to read her origin story in the Joker 80th Anniversary special. Mikel Janín knocked it out of the park."

First up though is Batman #91, which is written by Tynion IV and drawn by Jimenez, Rafael Albuquerque, and Carlo Pagulayan, colored by Tomeu Morey, and inked by Albuquerque, Jimenez, and Danny Miki. You can find the official description below.

"To save Gotham City, Catwoman will have to commit the greatest heist in the city’s history! But hot on her trail are the Penguin, the Riddler, a horde of assassins, and the master criminal called the Designer! And the most dangerous person standing in her way is the man she’s trying to save: Batman. And what complications will his arise from his new sidekick, Harley Quinn?"

Are you excited for Clownhunter? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics!

