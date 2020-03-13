Coronavirus Fears Has Earth 2 Trending On Twitter

Fears surrounding the coronavirus had Earth 2 trending on Twitter this week and the mentions keep piling up. People are getting bored out there and distancing themselves from some of the problems is to be expected. Imagining that there is some mythical parallel planet out there where things are going a bit better at the moment is not exactly harmful. However, the geeky side of Twitter has delivered an absolute wealth of content around various versions of Earth 2. Whether it’s old sci-fi series or DC’s heroes from that setting, it’s been absolutely fun to see.

Funny enough, there hasn’t been too much mention of the fact that Earth 2 didn’t really fare so well during The CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths recently. The planet was a casualty of the destructive wave that claimed a bunch of different worlds. (The episode where Oliver Queen ended up there with a bizarro life where a lot of his friends and family were still alive was a standout of the last season of Arrow.) Still, that was a bit of a shock when it happened. Carlos Valdes called that moment a turning point in a previous interview with TV Line.

"The fate of that Earth, all of those questions are answered when the crossover starts," Valdes said. "That really is when the sh*t starts to hit the fan, so to speak. Everything up until then is more just a Crisis ramp-up."

Values couldn’t have been more right about that. Comicbook.com’s Nicole Drum has the entire play by play on how that destruction went down:

“After stopping Tommy along with the help of Laurel/Black Siren (Katie Cassidy Rodgers) and Diggle/Spartan (David Ramsey) who came from Earth-1 to assist, Oliver is prepared to head back to his home world and The Monitor. He's briefly stopped by Laurel who needs his help: the city is under attack and it becomes chillingly clear in a hurry that this is not an attack, a sort of beginning to Crisis on Infinite Earths. The skies outside turn red and suddenly a red and white wave of energy begins making its way through the world. Everything it touches is destroyed. Stunned, Oliver watches Moira and others that he loves destroyed just before Diggle opens a portal so that he, Oliver, and Laurel can escape. Once they're gone, Earth-2 itself is fully consumed by the white energy force, literally burned away to nothing.”

Check out some of the best responses to the Earth 2 trend below: