Wonder Woman Star Lynda Carter Pays Tribute To Lyle Waggoner

Fans were saddened to hear the news yesterday that Lyle Waggoner had passed away at the age of 84, and today one of his co-stars paid him a sweet tribute. That would be his Wonder Woman co-star Lynda Carter, who played the role of Wonder Woman in the show alongside Waggoner's turn Steve Trevor. The two would star alongside each other in the series throughout its entire run from 1975 to 1979, and throughout that time they became great friends. In her message, Carter reveals that they actually had the chance to chat and catch up in 2018, and she couldn't be happier that she got to see her friend one more time before he passed. You can find her full tribute below.

"Lyle Waggoner was a memorable colleague and co-star, but he was also a friend," Carter wrote. "His kindness meant the world to me when I was very young and just starting my career. Lyle and I last spoke in 2018 and I’m so glad we had the chance to catch up. We talked about how lucky we both were to be surrounded by such wonderful family and friends. I will miss you, Lyle."

According to the initial report Waggoner died at his home surrounded by his wife and sons after a battle with an illness.

Waggoner rose to fame thanks to a 7 year run on The Carol Burnett Show, a role he got after almost becoming Batman in the famous 1960's television series. Ultimately that role went to Adam West, but he would get another chance to work in the DC Universe after being cast as Trevor in Wonder Woman in 1975.

Fans can actually watch Waggoner and Carter in action via DC Universe, which has the original Wonder Woman TV series available to stream.