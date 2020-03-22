7 Batwoman Villains We'd Like to See

On The CW's Batwoman, Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) steps up and suits up as the titular heroine to help protect Gotham City from crime after her cousin Bruce Wayne/Batman has been gone for years, leaving the city without a hero. It's a situation that sees the newly minted hero taking on not just the challenges of carving out her own heroic legacy in the shadow of Batman, but also dealing with some of her cousin's villains as well. In comics, though, Batwoman faces many of her own villains and enemies and there are several that would be great to see appear on the series in one way or another. Of course, Batwoman has already featured some of the hero's villains from comics, such as Nocturna as well as the series' primary antagonist, Alice/Beth Kane (played by Rachel Skarsten). But there are some deeply strange and truly interesting villains from comics that would be awesome to see appear on Batwoman. We've got shapeshifters, old friends turned villains, and those with personal grudges against Batwoman that would all make for fascinating villains, either just for an episode or even a story arc. We've outlined some of our favorite Batwoman villains that we'd love to see appear in the series. Read on to see who we've chosen and be sure to let us know your favorites in the comments below.

Maria Salvaje/Weeping Woman (Photo: DC Comics) A single mother whose children were taken away from her because she had one alcoholic drink, Maria Salvaje was transformed by Maro Ito into La Llorona, the Weeping Woman. She was tasked with retrieving children for Medusa, something that caused conflict with Batwoman. It's a heartbreaking situation that would make for a fascinating villain-of-the-week for Batwoman.

Evan Blake/Wolf Spider (Photo: DC Comics) Wolf Spider is, in a sense, Batwoman's own version of Hush. Evan Blake was a rich playboy and old friend of Kate Kane's who just so happens to also be an art thief. It would be interesting to see Batwoman have a deeply personal villain in the vein of Hush -- especially since we've already seen Tommy Elliot on the series.

Delores Winter/Endless Winter (Photo: DC Comics) Delores Winters wasn't always a villain. She was initially just a rising star of an actress, but she waskidnapped by the Ultra-Humanite, who swapped their brains via a surgery and cast the real Delores aside. She survived, however, and obsessed with regaining her beauty, became obsessed with reconstructive surgery. She eventually had her Icemaiden's skin transplanted onto her, giving her moisture and temperature manipulation powers. It's such a creepy story and origin that it feels like it would fit right in on Batwoman.

Timothy Drake/Savior (Photo: DC Comics) A future version of New Earth's Tim Drake, Savior comes from a world where Bruce was killed by Batwoman. This led to him having a pretty harsh stance against criminals and made him a serious foe for Batwoman. With everything that went down in "Crisis on Infinite Earths" it would be interesting to see this very different version of Tim Drake show up at some point to give Batwoman some trouble.

Tahani/The Knife (Photo: DC Comics) In comics, Tahani/The Knife was discovered by Safiyah Sohail after the homeless young girl killed a man in order to get food. Eventually, years later, Tahani and Safiyah became lovers. Tahani eventually left for eight years of world travel and, upon her return to Coryana discovered Kate Kane with Safiyah, prompting hatred for Batwoman. As Batwoman has already hinted at Safiyah, it would be an interesting step to introduce Tahani as well.

Maro Ito (Photo: DC Comics) A shapeshifting warlock, Maro Ito used black magic to bring legends to life in Gotham, such as The Weeping Woman and Bloody Mary as well as commit crimes while in the service of Medusa. In comics, Maro's shapeshifting ability allows him to get close to both Batwoman and the DEO which could make for an interesting story on Batwoman, just substitute the Crows for the DEO.