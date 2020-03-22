God of War Artist Reveals Batman Villain Two-Face Design That's Worthy of a Movie

Fans won't have to wait long to get another live-action version of Batman on the big screen, as well as quite a lot of his rogue's gallery. While we already know several antagonists that will be appearing in The Batman, including Penguin, Riddler, and Catwoman, there are still a handful of villains that fans would love to see factor into the planned trilogy. One of them is Harvey Dent/Two-Face -- and a new piece of concept art imagines how awesome that could be. Raf Grassetti, who is best known for his work on the God of War franchise, recently shared an epic take on Two-Face, which shows how his comic-accurate facial features would translate into live-action.

In case you missed Two-Face yesterday! Penguin tomorrow! More on my insta - https://t.co/AvGoPVES26 pic.twitter.com/6GrH72MMiV — Raf Grassetti 👾✍🏻 (@rafagrassetti) March 18, 2020

Two-Face has famously been portrayed in multiple ways across Batman films, most notably with Aaron Eckhart's take in the Dark Knight trilogy and Tommy Lee Jones in Batman Forever. Billy Dee Williams also played a proto version of Harvey Dent in 1989's Batman movie, and ultimately returned to the role in The LEGO Batman Movie.

“I had hoped that I would have done Two-Face,” Williams said back in 2013. “But it changed hands before then, and I think Schumacher got involved, so they took a different direction with that.” A well-known internet rumor says that even though Billy Dee Williams wasn’t in Batman Forever that he wound up getting paid for the movie, because his contract was rumored to guarantee him the chance to play Two-Face. However, Williams debunked that rumor. “You only get paid if you do the movie,” said Williams. “I had a two-picture deal with Star Wars. They paid me for that. But I only had a one picture deal for Batman.”

"Well, I never got to really work on it," Williams said of his Two-Face in 2017. "I just thought it would have been really interesting. Tommy Lee Jones was really great, and he’s one of my favorite actors, but I thought it would have been a kind of a departure and it would have been different. You win some, you lose some. I remember as a kid reading the Batman comics and seeing what the character was through illustration. The whole idea of a nice-looking guy ending up with a horrible disfigured look was pretty intriguing to me. It was like playing out two personalities. In the Lego Movie, it’s really hard to really talk about it because it’s in pieces, but the character, it’s not like doing a feature film in that sense. There’s more of an animated feeling to it."

