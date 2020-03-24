New Justice League: Mortal Images Land Online

The world of DC films has evolved in an array of ways over the years, and George Miller's Justice League: Mortal fits into that in an interesting capacity. The film got midway through production before being stalled, and many have wondered what could have been with the star-studded project. In the years since the film was initially shelved, a few pieces of concept art and production stills have showcased what it could have looked like -- including a series of new photos. The images were recently shared on Instagram by Ryan Unicomb, who announced updates on the documentary he is making about the film. The photos, which you can check out below, show the team standing in costume, as well as a new shot of Megan Gale as Wonder Woman.

For the uninitiated, Justice: League Mortal was DC's attempt to start an entirely new film franchise, which had been in stages of development since 2007. After Miller was brought on to direct, the film entered the casting and pre-production days, but was ultimately put on hold due to various delays, and the eventual success of The Dark Knight.

"I really was attracted to it. But there was a writers strike looming," Miller explained in a 2016 interview. "We had to cast it very quickly, which we did with Warner's casting people. And we cast it really quickly and we mounted it very quickly. And it depended on a start date and it depended on some basic rebate legislation that had just got through a new Australian government. But it was just too big a decision for them to make in the time. And that fell through and the whole film fell through. We almost got there. And it wasn't to be. But that happens a lot, where films line up and the stars look like they're aligning and they didn't."

To an extent, Justice League: Mortal has continued to have a weird effect on the current DC Films landscape, as former stars Adam Brody and D.J. Cotrona were ultimately cast as members of the Shazam! family.

“We sort of realized afterwards that both Adam Brody and D.J. Cotrona were cast in George Miller’s Justice League: Mortal, the movie that almost happened," Shazam! director David F. Sandberg said in an interview last year. "Adam Brody was The Flash and D.J. was Superman. So, afterwards , we said, ‘Oh, shit! They finally get to be superheroes in a DC movie…’ They didn’t even know they were auditioning for superheroes.”

"It was just auditioning a lot of people." Sandberg continued. "It wasn’t something where I thought, 'Adam Brody! He’d be the perfect older Jack.' It was just looking at tons and tons of tapes, and also auditioning people in person until you just find the right one. And when you see the right one, it just clicks right away, like Adam Brody, who’s perfect for Freddy, and Meagan Good, who’s perfect for Darla. It was interesting, because when we did the casting of those characters, we wanted to keep it a secret. So, they didn’t even know they were auditioning for superheroes. [Screenwriter] Henry Gayden wrote everyday scenes that had characters with the traits we were after, but the actors didn’t even know what they were auditioning for."

What do you think of the latest look at Justice League: Mortal? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

