Justice League Star Inducting Fans Into Green Lantern Corps on Cameo

The world is living through a period of great fear as the global COVID-19 pandemic continues. During this time, some will look to fictional heroes for inspiration and resolve, and few embody the will to conquer great fear like DC Comics' Green Lantern does. While there are a handful of different Green Lanterns in the DC Universe, John Stewart is the one that fans of the DC Animated Universe grew up with. He was voiced by Phil LaMarr in Justice League and Justice League Unlimited. LaMarr is now available to book through the Cameo service and he's been putting on his Green Lantern voice to induct fans into the Green Lantern Corps. LaMarr shared a few examples on Twitter.

LaMarr tweeted, "Obviously, Cons are not happening these days but it’s nice to still connect with fans socially from a distance via @BookCameo #greenlantern." You can see the video below.

In the videos, LaMarr (as Stewart) tells the viewer that "The ring has identified you as one whose will is unmatched." He then invites the viewer to join him in reciting the Green Lantern oath:

"In brightest day, in blackest night,

No evil shall escape my sight.

Let those who worship evil's might

Beware my power--Green Lantern's light!"

Most of the Justice League voice cast reunited for the 2019 DC Universe Original Movie Justice League vs. the Fatal Five. LaMarr was left out as the movie opted to introduce new Green Lantern Jessica Cruz over bringing back John Stewart.

Fans and members of the cast have long called for Warner Bros. to revive Justice League with the original voice cast in some form. Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman in the DC Animated Universe, said on Twitter in 2017 that he had spoken to Susan Eisenberg, the voice of Wonder Woman in Justice League, and that he wanted in on any reunion plans.

“I have spoken with [Susan Eisenberg] and She told me, if we want a Justice League animated movie with the original cast, we need to let WB know. Tweet @WBHomeEnt with the hashtag #JLReunion. Also, Andrea Romano will even come out of retirement to direct it!”

In an interview, some of the voice cast discussed what they would want from an animated Justice League reunion, including a deeper exploration of the romance between Bruce Wayne and Wonder Woman.

“Well, selfishly, I’d love to explore the relationship between Bruce and Diana a bit more, and I know there are some W onderBat fans out there who feel the same way," Eisenberg said. "But mostly, I would just love to see a story where The League is united in its fight of good vs. evil, with some romance and levity thrown in for good measure!"

In the meantime, you can pass the time hoping for a Justice League reunion by checking out the new set of Justice League Unlimited HeroClix.

