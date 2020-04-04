The Dark Knight Star Michael Caine Counts Batman Begins as One of His Greatest Achievements

✖

Michael Caine has a number of lauded roles and movies on his resume, so it might surprise you to learn that he considers a DC film one of the greatest accomplishments of his career. That is the case though with Batman Begins, as he revealed in a new interview with The Hindu. Caine talked about his time in the Batman franchise a bit, including how director Christopher Nolan offered him the role, which included a hand delivery to his house. "He came to the front door of my house in the country with a script," Caine said. "I could see him through the glass but I couldn’t recognize him. The moment he introduced himself, I knew exactly who he was because I was a great fan of his three small films."

Caine remembers the exchange fondly but also remembers being a bit hesitant early on of the butler role, joking around about his possible lines. "I told him, ‘I am too old for Batman. Do you want me to play the butler? What would my dialogues be? Would you like another beverage or more custard?" Caine said.

While Caine was a little skeptical at first, he couldn't be more thrilled with how things turned out, and he's quite happy that he took on the role, saying So, I did the movie and it was one of the greatest things I have done in my life."

Pretty high praise coming from an actor like Caine, and audiences certainly agreed, as Batman Begins launched to critical acclaim and box office success, bringing in $371 million. Nolan and Caine would reteam on the subsequent sequels The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, which both went on to bring in over a billion at the box office.

Now Caine will forever be part of the Batman legacy, with the most recent addition to the Alred lineage being Jeremy Irons, who played the role in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. He got a lot of praise for his portrayal as well, but with The Batman being a reboot, he will no longer be playing the role.

The next actor set to take on the role is Andy Serkis, which should definitely be one of the most intriguing takes on the character yet, and we can't wait to see what he can do with the part.

