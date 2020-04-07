Cryptozoic's Batman Returns Catwoman Figure Is Purrfect

Depending on who you ask, Batman Returns is regarded as one of the best comic book movies in history. The Tim Burton-directed affair mashed up campy elements with larger-than-life characters, with some now-iconic results. Part of that is thanks to Michelle Pfeiffer's take on Selina Kyle/Catwoman, and her delightfully-DIY leather costume. If you want to celebrate the movie - and Pfeiffer's role in it - in a pretty unique way, Cryptozoic is here to help. The company recently unveiled the best official look yet at their Catwoman Movie Collectible, which interprets Pfeiffer's Catwoman costume in a cartoony style. The 7.5 inch vinyl figure even features her black whip, and a base modeled off of the logo that she etches into a window during the film.

"As a young girl, I was completely obsessed with Catwoman," Pfeiffer revealed in a 2017 interview. "When I heard that Tim was making the film and Catwoman had already been cast, I was devastated. At the time, it was Annette Bening. Then she became pregnant. The rest is history. I remember telling Tim halfway through the script that I'd do the film, that's how excited I was."

And while Zoe Kravitz is poised to play Selina Kyle in 2021's The Batman - and Pfeiffer is now part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Janet Van Dyne - it sounds like she would relish the opportunity to return to the character.

“Are you kidding me? In a heartbeat,” Pfeiffer said of a solo Catwoman movie in a 2017 interview. “I loved that part. I felt like I was just getting comfortable and getting used to the claws and the mask, just figuring out how to move in all of that. There was a little bit of talk about that, then that kind of faded away.”

The Catwoman Movie Collectible figure, which was designed by DC Bombshells designer Pedro Astudillo and sculpted by Anders Ehrenborg, is currently available to pre-order on Sideshow's website. It will retail for $29.99, and is expected to be officially released as early as September 2020.

