Wonder Woman 1984: New Empire Film Covers Revealed

Wonder Woman 1984 may have been delayed until August, but fans of the iconic superhero are still getting some new content to enjoy while they wait for its release. The upcoming issue of Empire Magzine focuses on Patty Jenkins' DC superhero sequel, placing Gal Gadot front and center on not just one, but two new covers. Gadot's Diana Prince dons the golden armor suit, which will be featured in the new film, on the regular cover for the next Empire issue. Subscribers will get an alternate cover, one that shows Wonder Woman in her classic attire.

"DC's brightest star is back," Empire wrote in the tweet revealing the regular Wonder Woman 1984 cover. "Gal Gadot returns as Diana Prince in Wonder Woman 1984, a sequel that goes bigger, bolder, and more colorful — get the full story in the new issue of Empire, on sale Thurs. 16 April."

DC’s brightest star is back! Gal Gadot returns as Diana Prince in #WonderWoman1984, a sequel that goes bigger, bolder and more colourful – get the full story in the new issue of Empire, on sale Thurs 16 April. READ MORE: https://t.co/FxjBGJSVoe pic.twitter.com/BBhkmXf36r — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) April 10, 2020

Empire replied to that tweet with the reveal of the alternate, subscriber-only cover. This take on the cover was created exclusively for the magazine by Christopher Lee Lyons. Both versions of the cover feature Wonder Woman wielding her iconic Lasso of Truth.

Feast your eyes on Empire’s #WonderWoman1984 subscriber cover, created exclusively by Christopher Lee Lyons. READ MORE: https://t.co/FxjBGJSVoe pic.twitter.com/oXt1abdsFp — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) April 10, 2020

After an original November 2019 release, Warner Bros. and DC moved Wonder Woman 1984 to June 2020, in order to capitalize on the same release window as the first film. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic closing theaters around the world, every major movie has been delayed or sent to a digital platform. Warner Bros. then moved Wonder Woman 1984 to its current date, August 14th.

"We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema," Jenkins said when the delay was announced last month. "In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th 2020 in a theater new you, and pray for better times for all by then."

In addition to Gadot, Wonder Woman 1984 also stars Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, and Kristen Wiig. The film is directed by Jenkins from a script she co-wrote with Geoff Johns and Dave Callaham.

