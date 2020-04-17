The Long Halloween Trends As Batman Fans Sound Off on Favorite Storylines

Today was christened Bat Appreciation Day (because everyone and everything now gets one) by DC Comics, and fans are having fan talking about their favorite Dark Knight Detective online. Naturally the official Batman account had to go and make things difficult by contributing to the "Pick 3" meme format and giving fans a choice of nine classic Batman stories. Included in the tweet were Year One, The Dark Knight Returns, The Court of Owls Saga, The Killing Joke, Knightfall, Gotham by Gaslight, The Long Halloween, Hush, and R.I.P. As fans began to make their choices, a clear favorite began to emerge as none other than "The Long Halloween" began trending on Twitter.

Which three Batman stories are at the top of your reading list? 🦇🤔 pic.twitter.com/N2MqmdtLI2 — Batman (@DCBatman) April 17, 2020

Fans of the comic continue to sound off on their three favorites to pick from the collage, but the trend has continued to gain steam as non-Batman fans come to the realization of what "The Long Halloween" actually is. We've collected the best reactions about the comic, and the confusion about the trend, for you to read below!

Written by Jeph Loeb and drawn by Tim Sale, between 1996 and 1997, The Long Hallwoeen is a direct sequel to Frank Miller's Batman: Year One and sees Batman continuing the fight against Gotham's organized crime syndicates - namely the Falcone and Maroni crime families. Bruce Wayne / Batman unites with both Catwoman, and lawmen Jim Gordon and Harvey Dent, to help battle the mob on both sides of the law. That quest gets much more complicated when a serial killer named "Holiday" begins assassinating mob family members on every major calendar holiday.

Long Halloween fans have a lot to look forward to in the future though as the upcoming live-action movie The Batman is reportedly inspired by the comic in part, as set photos from the film seem to indicate. Furthermore there was a report last year that an animated adaptation of the comic is in the works with a stacked ensemble cast reportedly including Troy Baker, Jensen Ackles, Titus Welliver, David Dastmalchian, and Katee Sackhoff. No official announcements about that film have been released though, but the first report on it pointed to a major roster of celebrities lending their voice to the project.

Is The Long Halloween your favorite Batman story? Sound off in the comments and let us know!