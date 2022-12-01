DC Comics x Reebok Good vs Evil Superhero Shoe Collection Launches Tonight

Warner Bros. and Reebok have teamed up to deliver a footwear and apparel collection that invites DC fans of all ages to choose sides between good and evil. Sneakers in the collection are inspired by Superman (Shaq Attaq), Batman, Wonder Woman, Lex Luthor, The Joker, and Harley Quinn. As you'll see, Reebok did a solid job of capturing the essence of these characters with the designs. Details about the DC x Reebok collection can be found below, including links to retailers where you will be able to pick them up starting tonight, December 1st / December 2nd.

The Superman silhouette is the crown jewel of the collection with a design that's set on a reissued version of Shaq's first signature shoe (Shaq Attaq) from his 1992 rookie season (includes the iconic Pump technology). It's priced at a whopping $180, but it is also likely to be the first shoe in the collection to sell out. The rest of the collection is priced $110 – $150, and includes Batman on the LX2200 running shoe, The Joker on the tennis-style Club C 85, Wonder Woman on the Nano X2 training shoe, Harley Quinn on the retro-style Freestyle Hi, and Lex Luthor on the classic Workout Plus.

Outside of the aforementioned details of the Superman Shaq Attaq, some of the design highlights from the DC x Reebok collection include glow-in-the-dark kryptonite style on the Lex Luthor Workout Plus, molded armor elements for the Batman LX2200, a hidden, removable joker on the tongue of the Club C 85, reflective elements on the Wonder Woman Nano X2, and a Harley Quinn design that couldn't be more Harley Quinn.

You can take a closer look at each of the sneakers in the lineup below. Reebok provided ComicBook with samples of the Batman LX2200 and Superman Shaq Attaq. Both designs are certainly fun, but in terms of comfort, we'll take the Shaq Attaq every time. The sneakers will join a line of unisex apparel that will include graphic t-shirts and hoodies. Reebok notes that "each piece incorporates iconic logos from the world of DC and highlights the good vs. evil theme present throughout the collection." If you see something you like, you'll be able to get your order in tonight, December 1st / December 2nd. It is expected to launch in the early morning EST – most likely at 12am for some (or all) of the following retailers: