DC's Stargirl "Frenemies Chapter Three: The Thief" Synopsis Teases Tension in the JSA

The CW has released a synopsis for "Frenemies — Chapter Five: The Thief", the fifth episode of DC's Stargirl's third season. The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, October 5th. Thus far this season, Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA have been investigating the shocking murder of Steven Sharpe/The Gambler (Eric Goins), a murder that has the team of heroes suspicious of just about everyone — including the newly reformed villains who have returned to Blue Valley. But in this new synopsis, it seems like the JSA has another issue to deal with — Courtney's growing distance from the team.

According to the synopsis, Courtney is trying to help Cameron (Hunter Sansone), and it's something that is causing her to distance herself from her duties as team leader and that's probably not coming at the best time. The synopsis also teases that Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) will come upon a shocking discovery. You can check the synopsis out for yourself below.

SECRETS AND LIES — As Courtney (Brec Bassinger) continues to secretly help Cameron (Hunter Sansone), the team notices she's pulling away from her role as the JSA leader. Mike (Trae Romano) and Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) approach Cindy (Meg DeLacy) with a proposition. Finally, Yolanda's (Yvette Monreal) decision to follow her intuition leads her to make a shocking discovery. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Joel McHale, Joy Osmanski and Neil Hopkins also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Steve Harper.

Has Stargirl been renewed for Season 4?

With the third season of DC's Stargirl well underway, fans have been eager to find out if the beloved series has been renewed for a fourth season. Thus far, no announcement about the show's fate has been made just yet, but series stars Amy Smart and Bassinger are very hopeful — and Smart says that how Season 3 ends is very satisfying.

"This season takes a really unexpected twist toward the end, and it does land in a deep, emotional place. That's perfect advice, to get your tissues out," Smart said. "Because it has weight to it at the end, which is sort of what you want when you become so invested in characters. Again, just super unexpected and weighty at the end. It's satisfying, I think."

Brec Bassinger, who plays Stargirl, recently said something similar, noting that series creator Geoff Johns is doing his best to see the series continue.

"Geoff, our showrunner, for lack of a better term this is his baby, and he's put so much love, and I've heard Season 4 pitches and I know he's not leaving any stone unturned to get it to continue," Bassinger said. "But I'm just so grateful. There has been so much fan push on Twitter and Instagram, and it has made me, Geoff, and the whole cast and crew feel so loved because we do work hard on it. So, it feels good that they're rooting for us."

DC's Stargirl airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.