Green Lantern's First Appearance Is Now a Comic Cover Funko Pop

The latest Pop figure in Funko's Comic Covers collection celebrates the first appearance of DC Comics' Green Lantern in All-American Comics no. 16 with a cover date of July 1940. The comic was written by Martin Nodell and Bill Finger, and introduced Alan Scott as the iconic character. Alan Scott was an engineer that survived a train crash and discovered a magic lantern in the rubble that spoke to him and promised to grant him power. From this lantern, Scott fashioned a ring that fueled this power so long as he recharged it with energy from the lantern once every 24 hours. A better deal than your current smartphone for sure.

The Green Lantern Comic Cover Funko Pop is a Walmart exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $19.88 while it lasts. It features a Pop figure set against a backdrop of the cover art by Sheldon Moldoff, and the whole figure is wrapped in a protective case that can be hung on a wall for display.

While this pop depicts the first appearance of Green Lantern, it isn't the first time that the character has been given the Comic Cover Funko Pop treatment. Back in March, Funko released a figure that's based on Inhyuk Lee's variant cover art for DCeased: Dead Planet #4. It features Green Lantern (Dinah Lance), kneeling with a sword. The art was inspired by the "Home is Calling" poster the 2018 Aquaman film starring Jason Momoa, which features Arthur Curry in a similar pose with his trident. That figure is currently available to order here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99.

