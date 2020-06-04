John Boyega's Heartfelt Protest Has Inspired Art of Him As A Green Lantern

Star Wars and Attack The Block star John Boyega could be fielding a lot of casting offers in the very near future, and DC fans want to take advantage. Boyega made headlines all over the world for his impassioned speech about battling racial injustice, during a protest rally for George Floyd, the man who died while being detained by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Boyega put his career on the line to speak out, and both fans and Hollywood celebs have been offering all kinds of new roles he can get. BossLogic has offered this suggestion: cast John Boyega as DC's next Green Lantern!

View this post on Instagram I love @johnboyega 🙏💚 #blacklivesmatter A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Jun 3, 2020 at 9:30pm PDT

BossLogic takes the concept of a Green Lantern's unshakable will and marries it to the visual of Boyega stepping up to express his will, in a way that few Hollywood actors can match. It's a pretty powerful visual - even if it's not the greatest sell of Boyega as Green Lantern Corps member, John Stewart. Let those who worship evil's might beware his power!

During his speech, John Boyega made it clear that he knew that speaking out during such a charged and volatile time in the world could negatively impact his career as an actor. He still spoke anyway, saying, “I’m speaking to you from my heart. Look, I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but f*ck that. Today is about innocent people who were halfway through their process.We don’t know what George Floyd could have achieved, we don’t know what Sandra Bland could have achieved, but today we’re going to make sure that won’t be an alien thought to our young ones."

Since his speech went viral, John Boyega has gotten an outpouring of support from Hollywood actors, directors, and other power players, who are already pledging to cast him in future projects. Get Out director Jordan Peele is just one such example, tweeting out a simple message of comfort to Boyega: "We got you John."

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. is still looking for actors to star in the new upcoming Green Lantern series for HBO Max. The show is expected to follow two of Earth's Green Lanterns in a sort of intergalactic buddy-cop story with individual origin tales thrown in, as well. How ironic would it be if this speech landed Johbn Boyega that kind of role?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.