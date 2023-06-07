LEGO Batman Returns Batcave Shadow Box Set Goes on Sale Tonight

With Michael Keaton donning the cowl once again as Batman in the upcoming The Flash movie, nostalgia for Tim Burton's original films is at an all-time high. LEGO is ready to add fuel to the fire with the 76252 Batcave Shadow Box. It clocks in with a hefty 3981 pieces, and recreates the entire Batcave from the 1992 film Batman Returns in high detail. Naturally, the Batmobile is also included and buildable in the set. All signs point to this being a hot seller, and the first chance for the general public to own it is happening tonight June 7th / 8th. Everything you need to know can be found below.

When the Batman LEGO shadow box is closed, you'll see elements of the interior through the Batman emblem. When opened, you'll get the full Batcave complete with gadgets, moveable elements, and minifigures that include Max Shreck, The Penguin, Catwoman, 2 versions of Batman, Alfred Pennyworth and Bruce Wayne. Basically, it offers you two awesome options for display.

Special features of the set include the ability to change the computer screen and open and close the tool store and illuminated (light brick) Batsuit vault. The Batmobile also has a roof that opens to accommodate a Batman minifigure and a cog that can be turned to unveil two blasters.

The 76252 Batcave Shadow Box is priced at $399.99 and will be available to the general public tonight June 7th / 8th at 9pm PT / 12am ET right here at LEGO.com. As expected, the LEGO VIP allotment on June 5th sold out lightning fast, and we expect that the general release will also see sell outs, so it would be a good idea to be ready and waiting at launch time.

In her ComicBook.com review, Jenna Anderson gave The Flash a 3 out of 5 calling it a "clever, entertaining, but convoluted snapshot of the stories DC has told onscreen over the years."

"After years of being a proverbial white whale in the realm of superhero movies, The Flash finally exists in an undoubtedly fun, but somewhat inconsequential way. The movie's liveliness is infectious, and there are some genuinely unbelievable moments on display, but that might not be enough to fully cement it as a legendary part of DC's canon."

What is The Flash about?



Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

The Flash hits theaters on June 16th.