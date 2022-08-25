Page Punchers Injustice 2 Pre-Orders: 7-Inch Scale Batman and Green Arrow Figures With a Comic Book

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

McFarlane Toys / DC Direct recently launched the Page Punchers action figure lineup, which offers an action figure and a full-size comic book in clamshell blister packaging. The first wave included 3-inch figures of Hush Batman, Rebirth Superman, Flashpoint The Flash, and Endless Winter Black Adam priced at $9.99 each. Wave 2 included figures of Batman, Black Adam, Superman, and Constantine scaled up to 7-inches with a Black Adam comic book that's exclusive to the wave packaged together for $24.99. Wave 3 launched today, and features Batman and Green Arrow 7-inch figures inspired by the Injustice 2 video game. A breakdown for each figure all three waves can be found below.

Injustice 2 Batman Page Punchers 7-Inch Scale Action Figure with Injustice Comic Book: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22): "The Injustice 2 Batman Page Punchers 7-Inch Scale Action Figure up to 22 points of articulation for maximum posing and play. The detailed 7-inch scale action figure comes with 2x batarangs, display base, and collectible card with artwork on the front and a character biography on the back. The Batman action figure and Injustice comic come packaged in a window box."

Injustice 2 Green Arrow Page Punchers 7-Inch Scale Action Figure with Injustice Comic Book: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "The Injustice 2 Green Arrow Page Punchers 7-Inch Scale Action Figure features up to 22 points of articulation for maximum posing and play. The detailed 7-inch scale action figure comes with with a bow, quiver, arrows, and display base. Also included is a collectible card with artwork on the front and a character biography on the back. The Green Arrow action figure and Injustice comic come packaged in a window box."

Black Adam Batman Page Punchers 7-Inch Scale Action Figure with Black Adam Comic Book: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22) / Amazon: "The Black Adam Batman Page Punchers 7-Inch Scale Action Figure features up to 22 points of articulation for maximum posing and play. The detailed 7-inch scale action figure of Batman includes a Batarang, display base, and collectible art card with figure photography on the front and character biography on the back. The figure and comic come packaged in window box packaging."

Black Adam Superman Page Punchers 7-Inch Scale Action Figure with Black Adam Comic Book: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "The detailed 7-inch scale action figure of Superman includes a set of alternate hands, flight stand display base, and collectible art card with figure photography on the front and character biography on the back. The figure and comic come packaged in window box packaging."

Black Adam John Constantine Page Punchers 7-Inch Scale Action Figure with Black Adam Comic Book: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "The detailed 7-inch scale action figure of John Constantine includes a spell hand, spell book, figure display base, and collectible art card with figure photography on the front and character biography on the back. The figure and comic come packaged in window box packaging."

Black Adam Page Punchers 7-Inch Scale Action Figure with Black Adam Comic Book: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "The detailed 7-inch scale action figure includes 2 attachable pieces of lightning, display base, and collectible art card with figure photography on the front and character biography on the back. The figure and comic come packaged in window box packaging."

Batman: Hush Batman Page Punchers 3-Inch Scale Action Figure with Batman #608 Comic Book: Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth (free shipping on US orders $39+ with code SUNFREE22): "As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime – the Batman! To become the ultimate vigilante, the Dark Knight disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

Rebirth Superman Page Punchers 3-Inch Scale Action Figure with DC Universe Rebirth Superman #1 Comic Book: Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: "Sent to Earth from the dying planet of Krypton as a baby, Kal-El was found by farmers Martha and Jonathan Kent and raised as their son, Clark. As Clark grew up, the radiation from Earth's yellow sun gave him extraordinary powers, which he kept hidden. Now fully grown, he uses his powers to protect his adopted world as Superman."

Flashpoint The Flash Page Punchers 3-Inch Scale Action Figure with Flashpoint #1 Comic Book: Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: "In a freak lab accident, forensic scientist Barry Allen was struck by lightning and doused with chemicals, which gave him the superpowers of the Speed Force. Now he uses these powers to defend his hometown of Central City-and the rest of the world-from the forces of evil as The Flash! The Fastest Man Alive can run up the sides of buildings, across oceans, and around the world at light speed. He can also vibrate his molecules to phase through solid objects!"

Black Adam: Endless Winter Black Adam Page Punchers 3-Inch Action Figure with Black Adam: Endless Winter #1 Comic Book: Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: "Centuries ago, the same wizard that granted Billy Batson the powers of Shazam!, bestowed mystical powers upon a pure-of-heart youth in ancient Egypt. But when the boy tried to share his power to save his dying uncle, his uncle stole it and became the legendary Super-Villain known as Black Adam! Black Adam has the same magical abilities as his Super Hero nemesis, Shazam!, but Adam's powers come from the Egyptian gods. Shu grants him stamina; Heru, speed; Amon, strength; Zehuti, wisdom; Aton, power; and Mehen, courage. Black Adam can also fly and is virtually invincible."

