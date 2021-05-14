Supergirl's Jeremy Jordan Cast As Lead In Little Shop Of Horrors Off-Broadway Revival

✖

Broadway standout and Supergirl actor Jeremy Jordan is set to headline an off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors, according to Broadway World. The actor, who left the series in season three but returned in season five for a short arc, had spent much of his career on stage, and earned a Tony nomination for his performance in the role of Jack Kelly in the 2012 musical Newsies. In a six-degrees-of-DC kind of twist, Jack Kelly is also the role played by The Dark Knight actor Christian Bale in the 1992 feature film version of Newsies from director Kenny Ortega (High School Musical).

Jordan will join an existing ensemble for Little Shop of Horrors, in which he will play Seymour, the role originated by Lee Wilkof and later played in the movies by Rick Moranis in 1986. Jordan was originally set to join the cast in March of 2020, but the production was shut down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the BWW story, the cast also includes Emmy Award winner Tammy Blanchard (Life with Judy Garland, Gypsy) as Audrey and two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!, Falsettos) as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., a part originated in a 1960 film adaptation by Oscar-winning actor Jack Nicholson and later incorporated into the stage musical. Under the direction of Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening).

When Jordan first left Supergirl, it was so he could take a role in the Broadway show American Son. Written by Christopher Demos-Brown, the play follows a separated interracial couple trying to find their missing 18-year-old son whose empty car was found during a traffic stop. Jordan played Officer Paul Larkin in the Broadway run for the play.

To facilitate Jordan's departure from Supergirl while leaving the door open for Winn to return, during the Season 3 finale Winn joins the Legion of Superheroes when they return to the 31st century. He does this, taking Brainy's (Jesse Rath) place on the team as it is revealed that an AI killing virus in the future is endangering Brainy and countless others. It's revealed that Winn is remembered by history as being a notable programmer and inventor making Winn the most qualified person to stop the virus -- and he still had the ability to come back to the present.

Tickets are on sale now for performances from September 21, 2021 through January 2, 2022 at Telecharge.com.