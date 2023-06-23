The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive Variant Cover Drawn by Andy Muschietti Shows Off New Ben Affleck Batman Costume

A new variant cover for The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive shows off Ben Affleck's Batman costume. The outfit is drawn by Andy Muschietti, who is directing the upcoming DC Comics movie. Writer Kenny Porter and artist Ricardo Lopez Ortiz are taking readers around the track before Ezra Miller's Flash movie is scheduled to debut next year. The Fastest Man Alive is a three-issue monthly series that aims to get fans up to speed before this version of the hero hits the silver screen. Of course, the first issue is drawing some attention because of the inclusion of Affleck's Batman. But, the series itself has been anticipated because of the tight lips surrounding The Flash in general. A lot of fans were disappointed that this movie got pushed to next year. But, DC is promising that it will be worth the wait. Despite some of the turmoil surrounding the star of the picture, the fervor around different Batmen is hard to ignore.

When asked about his upcoming stint in the movie, Affleck said that some of his favorite Batman material is in The Flash. The Herald Sun talked to the actor, and he didn't hold back when talking about the upcoming feature. That should get fans very excited. However, not a lot is known about this project except for the small glimpses from DC FanDome and the teaser earlier this year.

(Photo: DC Comics)

"I have never said this — this is hot off the presses — but maybe my favorite scenes in terms of Batman and the interpretation of Batman that I have done, were in the Flash movie," Affleck explained. "I hope they maintain the integrity of what we did because I thought it was great and really interesting — different, but not in a way that is incongruent with the character. Who knows? Maybe they will decide that it doesn't work, but when I went and did it, it was really fun and really, really satisfying and encouraging and I thought, 'Wow — I think I have finally figured it out.'"

Here's how DC Comics describes the series: "In The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive, Barry Allen's world-saving adventure with the Justice League has driven Central City's favorite son to become a truly skilled and inspirational Super Hero. But when a new threat by the name of Girder emerges in Central City, Barry turns to Batman for advice on training to master his powers. Under the Dark Knight's tutelage, The Fastest Man Alive will have to find a way to defeat this metallic menace or be crushed by Girder's strength!"

What do you think of the new costume? Let us know down in the comments!