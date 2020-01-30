Ninja Rages Over Fortnite Pump Shotgun Death (NSFW)

There's no denying a big part of Tyler "Ninja" Blevins rise to stardom was Fortnite. In 2018, Fortnite penetrated the mainstream mind share like very few games ever have, and as it did, Ninja was leading the charge as the game's biggest streamer. And there was a lot things about Ninja that made him popular. For one, he was incredible at the game. He also had a big personality, like many successful streamers do. However, his moments of rage were also a big selling point to many at first. Similar to streamers like Dr Disrespect, Ninja was known to lose it every once in awhile, which naturally created for some very entertaining entertainment.

These days, these type of moments aren't as common, and there's a multitude of reasons for this. However, every once in awhile, Blevins is still good for a raging or two, and a recent Fortnite stream was one of these times.

More specifically, during a recent stream of Fortnite on Mixer, Ninja met an unexpected death when an opponent dealt out massive damage to him with one shot of the blue pump shotgun, which left Ninja both flabbergasted and quite enraged.

"Brooo, with the blue pump? There's no way in hell man," yelled the streamer. "There's no way that he fadeaway'd me like that, dude. Zero percent chance... with the blue f**king pump shotgun."

After finding the kill in Replay mode, Ninja explained that the player should never have landed 144 damage with the shotgun, from that range.

"I can play this game all day and only use a blue pump shotgun and I promise you from that distance I will never hit for 144... promise you. I could be inside someone's head, ADS-ing at somebody's face and hit less than 150. There's no way. What a f**king joke, man."

As you may know, the pump shotgun has seen a lot of nerfs and buffs over the past year or two. However, in the current meta, it's not nearly as useful as in previous metas, which means that when a player lands a devastating hit with it, it's more surprising than ever.

H/T, Dexerto.