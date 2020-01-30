Nintendo Switch Passes Major Sales Milestone

The Nintendo Switch family of home video game consoles has reached, and passed, a huge milestone in terms of units sold. Nintendo's financial results, with data up to the end of last year, was shared today, and it appears that the video game company had an absolutely massive year. In addition to successful software launches with the likes of Luigi's Mansion 3 and more, the hardware business was booming. The Nintendo Switch now has sold over 50 million units, easily cementing it as one of the best-selling home video game consoles of all time.

More specifically, in the nine months leading up to December 31st of last year, the Nintendo Switch hardware family officially sold 17.74 million units, according to Nintendo. That brings the overall total number of Nintendo Switch consoles sold -- across all variations like the Nintendo Switch Lite and upgraded models -- to 52.48 million units. That figure puts the console at #3 in terms of best-selling Nintendo home gaming consoles of all time, below the original Wii and NES, in that order. (In terms of overall sales across all brands, the PlayStation 2 is still on top.)

In addition to the major Nintendo Switch sales milestone, Nintendo's also reported that Pokemon Sword and Shield have done extremely well in the brief amount of time the two video games have been on sale. Pokemon Sword and Shield sold 16.06 million units through December 31st of last year, and that's enough to place it at #5 for top-selling Nintendo Switch titles. For context, the Nintendo 3DS' Pokemon Sun and Moon titles have officially sold 16.18 million units since releasing in late 2016.

The Nintendo Switch, both the original model and the one with upgraded battery life, are available wherever such things are sold, as is the Nintendo Switch Lite. Rumors of a new Nintendo Switch model continue to circulate, but nothing has officially been confirmed as of yet.