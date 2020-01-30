Nintendo Switch Reportedly Getting One of Wii U's Best Games Soon

According to a new report, Nintendo is still planning on bringing multiple Wii U games to the Nintendo Switch, including one that will likely send many Nintendo fans into a hype coma. The report comes way of industry insider and journalist Sabi who recently teased that more Wii U games are coming to the newest Nintendo console. And while the insider doesn't mention any games specifically, when asked about Super Mario 3D Land and Pikimin 3, Sabi replied: "The whole world is better than just a bit of land." Of course, this is a pretty obvious suggestion that rather than Super Mario 3D Land, it's Super Mario 3D World making its way to the Nintendo Switch.

Unfortunately, this is where the details dry up, however, in a follow-up tweet, Sabi noted they don't know the reveal dates for any of the ports, however, one could be revealed during the next Nintendo Direct, which is rumored to be around the corner.

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt. After all, video game rumors are never worth taking to the bookies. However, Sabi is widely considered one of the most trusted and prolific industry insiders in the business, and is usually quite reliable. Further, Nintendo has already started to slowly but surely bring over the Wii U's best games to the platform, giving them new life. In other words, it's not very surprising to hear they are still looking to migrate more over, in fact many reports have already made this claim.

As for Super Mario 3D World, it debuted back in 2013 exclusively on the Wii U, which means not many people played it because the console hardly sold any units. However, upon release, the game became the latest Mario title to hit critically-acclaimed status, coming in at 93 on Metacritic.

