New Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Super Bowl TV Spot Released

Paramount Pictures has officially released a new Super Bowl TV spot for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie. The TV spot, which is expected to air at some point during Sunday's football game coverage, features a number of popular athletes singing the praises of some unnamed character, extolling their speed and spinning capability and so on. You know, the sort of traditional endorsement spot about some other athlete's incredible ability. Only, this time? It turns out to be none other than Sonic himself.

The brief TV spot features New Orleans Saints' Michael Thomas, Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey, Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix, and NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, all singing Sonic's praises. "I'm wild," Busch says at one point in the Super Bowl TV spot. "But he's on another level." You can check out the new TV spot below!

When all of them suddenly realize they are not entirely sure what the whole thing is even for, Sonic steps in to clarify. "Great question," Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) says. "I have no idea. But please, McCaffrey, go on about how amazing I am." The TV spot then transitions directly into footage of the film, some of which has been seen in previous trailers and spots.

What do you think of what we've seen of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie so far? Are you excited to check out the movie when it releases next month? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here's how Paramount Pictures describes the upcoming film:

"Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic."

Sonic the Hedgehog is scheduled to release on February 14th. As mentioned above, the film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise's classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming film right here.