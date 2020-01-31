Ravensburger Teases Castles of Tuscany

Ravensburger has teased a follow-up game to the popular board game The Castles of Burgundy. The board game publisher has announced that it will release The Castles of Tuscany, a new board game by Stefan Feld produced by Ravensburger's alea imprint, later this year. While Ravensburger was coy on details, it did confirm that the game would have some resemblance to The Castles of Burgandy and would likely be out in 3Q 2020.

The Castles of Burgandy is a popular Euro-style game in which players compete to build their own kingdom on separate player boards. Play is divided into five phases, each of which has five rounds. During each round, players roll two dice and then take two actions, which can be spent collecting tiles from the game board, placing those tiles onto their player board, delivering goods, or taking worker tokens. Each tile offers a different kind of benefit, but they can only be placed on the player board provided the tile is placed next to an existing tile and is put on a space corresponding to the number rolled on one of their dice. Worker tokens can be used to manipulate dice, and players earn victory points by completing regions on their board and completing other unique tasks.

The Castles of Burgundy is a popular tabletop game, as it's a perfect bridge between more casual games and complicated strategy games. While not as popular as Settlers of Catan, the game still has a huge fanbase and a sequel would likely become one of 2020's hottest games. We'll have more about Castles of Tuscany as details are announced.

(header image h/t BGG)