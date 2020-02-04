Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Download Size Revealed

Next month, the highly-anticipated Animal Crossing: New Horizons will finally arrive on Nintendo Switch. While there are a handful of incentives for players that wish to purchase the game from brick-and-mortar stores, those who plan on buying the game digitally will be happy to know that the game's download size has been revealed, thanks to a German download card leaked online. Players will need 6.2GB of free space on their Switch in order to download the title. Of course, given the fact that Animal Crossing games often encourage quick play sessions, New Horizons actually makes quite a bit of sense as a digital purchase; it makes it easier to check in on your new island before jumping right into a battle in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, to be sure!

That 6.2 GB download size is actually a bit bigger for a major Nintendo release, putting it ahead of titles like Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Tennis Aces, and Kirby: Star Allies, but still well below The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The download card also revealed that fans can expect Amiibo support to return to the franchise in some form. At this time, it's not known in what capacity; Nintendo previously released a number of popular characters from the franchise in the form of Amiibo figures, but a number of Animal Crossing Amiibo cards were also released. Whether or not these will offer similar functionality to Animal Crossing: New Leaf remains to be seen.

Given the fact that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is set to offer a number of changes to the classic AC formula, it might not be too surprising to see Amibo support take a different shape. After all, New Horizons is adding a new setting, weather patterns based on the player's real-world location, as well as local and online co-op. Players will also be able to craft their own furniture in the game! It certainly looks like Nintendo is changing a number of things around, so fans will have to wait and see whether Amiibo support will be one of them.

The back of an Animal Crossing: New Horizons card reveals the digital download file size to be 6.2GB! Amiibo and Pro Controller compatibility re-confirmed too. pic.twitter.com/sIOXG5pyfo — Animal Crossing World 🛩️🏝️ (@ACWorldBlog) February 4, 2020

Fans won't have all that much longer to wait, however. Animal Crossing: New Horizons will arrive on Nintendo Switch on March 20th.