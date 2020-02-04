Marvel Champions Announces Doctor Strange Hero Pack

Fantasy Flight Games has announced Doctor Strange as the next hero to come to Marvel Champions. Earlier today, Fantasy Flight Games announced Doctor Strange as an upcoming Hero Pack, adding the Sorcerer Supreme as a playable character. As with previous Hero Packs, the Doctor Strange Hero Pack will come with a pre-made deck that can instantly be used in any Marvel Champions game. However, Doctor Strange comes with a brand new game mechanic - an Invocation deck that gives him the use of powerful spells that can be played by exhausting Doctor Strange on his turn. Once these spells are used up, they're simply shuffled and reset - meaning that Doctor Strange can cycle through his spells and control the battle at all times.

Some of Doctor Strange's key cards include the Crimson Bands of Cyttorak and the Wand of Watoomb, spells that can deal damage and stun enemies or allow Doctor Strange to draw extra cards. Other Doctor Strange cards allow players to use his invocations twice before its discarded.

The Hero Pack also includes several new Protection cards, including new Iron Fist and Night Nurse ally cards. Iron Fist has the ability to stun enemies when he attacks, while the Night Nurse can heal damage or remove crippling status cards when needed. Fantasy Flight also teased that one of the new non-Protection cards in the Hero Pack introduces a hero previously used as a main hero as an ally.

Baron Mordo acts as Doctor Strange's nemesis and hits Strange with extra damage or effects every time he attacks. Strange's Hero Pack also includes the standard obligation that forces a player to either exhaust Stephen Strange in his alter-ego mode or spend three additional resources to play their next event.

The Doctor Strange Hero Pack will be released for Marvel Champions in April. The core game is available here at GameStop for $59.99.

