Apex Legends Just Added an Entirely New Kind of Ammo

Apex Legends' Season 4 - Assimilation is officially here, and while folks are rightly excited for the new Legend, Revenant, and the map updates, there's a whole lot of smaller changes that have come through as well. One of the more directly impactful of these is the addition of an entirely new type of ammo: Sniper Ammo.

In short, the game has redefined what does and does not count as a sniper weapon, and all such weapons uses the new kind of ammo, which drops in batches of 10 shots per pickup. The Sentinel, Longbow DMR, TripleTake, and Charge Rifle now use this new ammo, and the G7 Scout is no longer considered a sniper.

As to why the new ammo was introduced, it's all about trying to balance snipers, SMGs, and LMGs, which was apparently a problem when they all shared ammo types. Breaking them into distinct weapon groups should make that easier going forward.

The time has come to reveal your true nature. Season 4 – Assimilation is now live! Patch notes: https://t.co/8LT7OLKwsj pic.twitter.com/iqiwT3zY4S — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 4, 2020

"Our goal here is to create a deeper, more balanced long range meta," Season 4's official patch notes read. "Since snipers shared ammo types with SMGs and LMGs, there wasn't a great way to put ammo scarcity on sniper rifles without really penalizing the more ammo hungry weapons that used the same ammo type. So for Season 4 we’ve added a new class of ammo that only applies to Sniper Rifles that we hope will have players being careful about the shots they take and limit how long they can pressure targets at long range before having to reposition."

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Season 4 - Assimilation is now available across all of those platforms. Given that Season 4 only just launched, it's currently unclear when it might end. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.