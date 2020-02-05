New Pokemon ASMR Video Features Grimer Being Gross

A new official Pokemon ASMR video features the puddle of purple goop that is Grimer. If you've ever wondered how Grimer sounds when it moves, this video is for you. And once you've heard it, the sloppy sound of its slipping and sliding over various terrains will never leave you. If you're anything like it, it will likely echo in your brain until the last star flickers out of existence.

This isn't just me being glib, either; the video is genuinely haunting. You can check it out below for yourself if you somehow don't believe it. While ostensibly for kids, the video is nearly 4 minutes of what sounds like various liquids boiling and roiling while someone smacks their lips every few seconds. I'm not saying it's a crime, but I'm not not saying it's a crime. (Skip to about the 2:37 mark if you somehow feel I'm being harsh here, and you'll understand.) On the plus side, Grimer sure looks happy to be doing... whatever this is.

ASMR, if you're not familiar, refers to autonomous sensory meridian response, and boils down to being a positive tingling sensation associated with the neck and head that's most commonly triggered by specific sounds. The Grimer video arguably features several different common ASMR triggers.

This isn't the first time the Pokemon brand has toyed with ASMR videos. Previous Pokemon ASMR videos includes one of Charmander sleeping next to a fire, and another of Chespin eating. Grimer's ASMR video seems to mark the first time that a starter Pokemon isn't featured, and it's difficult to imagine the decisions made to get to the point where Grimer made the cut.

