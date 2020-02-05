Pokemon Sword and Shield Adds Gigantamax Toxtricity

A new Gigantamax Pokemon will be coming to Pokemon Sword and Shield. Earlier today, the Pokemon Company announced that Gigantamax Toxtricity will appear in Max Rad Battles beginning on February 7th. The popular Electric/Poison-type Pokemon's Gigantamax form was previously unavailable in the game, although dataminers leaked its existence last year. Gigantamax Toxtricity drops onto all fours when it Gigantamaxes, and gains a guitar-like instrument that it uses to attack. The new Gigantamax Pokemon looks more than a little threatening, a stunning turnaround from Toxtricity's usual low-key demeanor.

Like other Gigantamax Pokemon, Toxtricity has a special Gigantamax move that only it can learn. Once it Gigantamaxes, Toxtricity's Electric-type attacks become G-Max Stun Shock, a move that damages an opponent and either paralyzes or poisons all opponents. Because of its ability to deal out damage and hit both Pokemon in double battles, Gigantamax Toxtricity is sure to be a must-have Pokemon in competitive play.

Toxtricity is already an unusual Pokemon as it has two forms, which is determined by its nature. Each form has unique attacks and abilities, so players had to do a bit of hunting to find the form that they wanted. Unfortunately, both forms of Toxtricity have the same Gigantamax form, so players won't know which form they have until after it's been captured.

Gigantamax Toxtricity will appear in more Max Raid Battles between February 7th and March 9th. Afterwards, the Pokemon should continue to randomly appear in raids.

Additionally, the Pokemon Company announced that it would reveal a new Mythical Pokemon on February 27th to celebrate Pokemon Day. The Pokemon will appear in the upcoming movie Pokemon the Movie: Coco and will eventually appear in Pokemon Sword and Shield.