Fairy Tail Game Delayed

It would appear that the delays that have plagued this year already continue, as Koei Tecmo's Fairy Tail video game based on the popular anime and manga has officially been delayed. It was set to launch in late March, but now will launch on PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in June instead. According to the announcement, the delay is thanks to "the developer’s desire to further enhance the game."

"I am truly sorry for FAIRY TAIL’s delay, and the inconvenience caused to our fans, partners, and stakeholders who are looking forward to this title," Fairy Tail producer Keisuke Kikuchi shared as part of the delay announcement. "Please allow us to take further time to polish the game to ensure it is as high quality as possible, so we can offer you a truly immersive experience. We will be working hard to enhance the magic effects, event scene effects, improving the game balance, and more! We will talk about the improvements in more detail in the coming months. This delay will allow us to ensure we provide you a much more satisfying game. Thank you for your understanding."

What do you think of the delay? Are you still excited to pick up the upcoming video game? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here's how the new Fairy Tail video game is described by Koei Tecmo:

"Demons, dark wizards, dragons, and cats – players will find it all as they start your journey in the land of Fiore. In FAIRY TAIL, wizards play through the adventures of Natsu Dragneel and Lucy Heartfilia, as well as other eccentric members of the FAIRY TAIL mage guild, on a fun-filled and thrilling quest. GUST Studios is creating the game under the supervision of author Hiro Mashima, promising a faithful recreation for the FAIRY TAIL world and its unusual inhabitants; including everything from magic to its iconic characters."

The upcoming Fairy Tail video game is set to release on June 25th for PC via Steam, and on June 26th for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Previously, these dates were March 19th and March 20th, respectively. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Fairy Tail franchise right here.