Gigantamax Toxtricity: Everything You Need to Know

Pokemon Sword and Shield is set to introduce a brand new Gigantamax Pokemon. Starting tomorrow, Pokemon Sword and Shield players will have the chance to battle and capture the Gigantamax version of Toxtricity in Max Raid Battles. Toxtricity is one of the new Pokemon introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield, a unique Electric/Poison-type Pokemon with two distinct forms and a variety of interesting sound-based moves. The Pokemon is also one of a handful to have a Gigantamax form - a unique variant of the Dynamax mechanic in Pokemon Sword and Shield that changes a Pokemon's appearance along with its size and gives the Pokemon access to a special G-Max move.

What makes Gigantamax Toxtricity unique is that it's the first new Gigantamax Pokemon to be "added" to Pokemon Sword and Shield post-release. While dataminers knew that Gigantamax Toxtricity would eventually be added to the game, it was unavailable for any player up until now.

When it transforms, Gigantamax Toxtricity's Electric-type moves become G-Max Stun Shock, a move that damages opponents and either paralyzes or poisons both opponents and any of their allies. This makes Toxtricity a powerful Pokemon to use in Double Battles, the official format of competitive Pokemon play.

As an Electric-type Pokemon, Toxtricity's Electric-type attacks are strong against Water- and Flying-type Pokemon, while its Poison-type attacks are strong against Fairy- and Grass-type Pokemon. Because of its unique pairing, Toxtricity doesn't have many weaknesses save for a double weakness against Ground-type attacks and a normal weakness to Psychic-type Pokemon. If you're looking to do the maximum amount of damage to Toxtricity, you'll want to bring a Ground-type Pokemon into its Max Raid Battle. Not only does it negate the G-Max Stun Shock attack, it should also shrug off most of Toxtricity's other moves.

Gigantamax Toxtricity will be available in Max Raid Battles at a boosted rate from February 7th through March 9th. The Amped Form of Toxtricity will be exclusive to Pokemon Sword raids while the Low Key version will be exclusive to Pokemon Shield raids.