Today is Mewtwo's Birthday

Today is the in-canon birthday of the Pokemon franchise's most famous clone. It's February 6th, which means that today is the birthday of Mewtwo, the genetically modified Pokemon considered to be one of the most powerful Pokemon in existence. The Pokemon franchise established in Pokemon Red and Blue that Mewtwo was born on February 6th after a rogue scientist completed gene-splicing experiments on a pregnant Mew. Not only is this one of the few instances where a Pokemon is implied to be pregnant (Pokemon typically hatch from eggs in the Pokemon franchise), it also was one of the first major mysteries of the Pokemon franchise. Although the creator of Mewtwo was never revealed in the main Pokemon games, it was hinted that it was none other than Mr. Fuji, the kind-hearted man who gave players the PokeFlute needed to move Snorlax.

Mewtwo served as the final boss of the original Pokemon games, appearing in Cerulean Cave after the players became Champion. He also played a major role in early Pokemon lore - not only was he tied with Mew, the first Mythical Pokemon, but he also appeared in the opening moments of the Pokemon anime series, appearing before any other Pokemon. Mewtwo was eventually made the focus of the first Pokemon movie and has made periodic appearances in other Pokemon games. Mewtwo is one of the few Pokemon to have multiple Mega Evolutions, and he also has an alternate Armored Form in Pokemon Go.

Mewtwo is set to have a big year in 2020. Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back EVOLUTION will be released on February 27th on Netflix as part of a global release on Pokemon Day. Mewtwo will also appear in Pokemon Sword and Shield in an upcoming DLC along with several other Legendary Pokemon.

