League of Legends Players Can Now Claim a Free Refund Token

League of Legends players who’ve used up all of their refund tokens most likely have another token waiting for them now, and you can add it to your account for free. Riot Games reminded players this week that those who have accounts with at least one refund token used can grab an extra one just by logging into the support site for League of Legends. Assuming you meet the very easy requirements for getting another token, you’ll have one added instantly.

To check if you’ve got a free League of Legends refund token waiting for you, just head to this support site where you’ll find a post from Riot Games about it that was shared towards the end of January. Players can have a maximum of three refund tokens on their account at any given time, and if you’ve got fewer than three, all you have to do is log into the support site and redeem yours.

If everything works as intended, you’ll see a message that says how many refund tokens you have available on your account. If you have fewer than three, it’ll say you’ve been allotted one more refund token that’s now in your account. Just don’t expect to be able to repeat the process though since subsequent sign-ins will say that you’ve already redeemed your free refund token for the year.

📣[Global]Looking for your free 2020 refund token? If you don't have all 3 LoL refund tokens, you can get a free one here! https://t.co/Ah2VjSTrLP — Riot Games Support (@RiotSupport) February 6, 2020

Refund tokens are in high demand since players only get so many of them except for when free ones are given out this way, so having an extra one should be quite helpful for anyone who’s made a purchase they regret. Use it on a champion you bought but didn’t fall in love with or a skin that didn’t live up to your expectations and you’ll instantly get your in-game currency back to use elsewhere.

Since the limit for refund tokens is three per account, you can’t redeem an extra one if you’re already at the max amount. It doesn’t look like this promotion is going anywhere anytime soon though, so if you end up using a refund token sometime soon, just head back to the support site and cash in on your free one.