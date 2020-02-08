Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Player Loses to Claymore in the Best Way Possible

Getting killed by a Claymore in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is an unfortunate way to go. There are ways to counter it, but it’s hard not to feel cheated by a Claymore if you come across one wedged in a doorway or stuck at the top of some stairs. One Modern Warfare player recently met their end at one of those cleverly placed Claymores, but they at least managed to get an entertaining clip out of the experience.

The Modern Warfare player who goes by Due-Platypus on the game’s most active subreddit shared a video this week that showed a familiar claymore scenario other players have probably found themselves in. The player in question was playing a Ground War match on the Tavorsk District map when they took a ride up an elevator shaft.

It’s common practice to find a claymore set at the top of this vertical chasm since players will instinctively want to jump out of the shaft and get right into the action, and that’s exactly what happened in the clip below. The player was mostly prepared for that obstacle, but they weren’t ready for the twist.

Feeling good about thwarting the opponent’s claymore attempt, the player dashed through the doorway, gun in-hand with peak confidence. That claymore had backup with another one placed right around the corner as the player’s luck ran out.

This building is one of the more frustrating parts of Tavorsk District, so it’s unsurprising that a clip-worthy fail would happen up there. Players have made it their mission to make sure this tower and other parts of the Tavorsk District Ground War map stay free of snipers, claymores, and everything else that’s annoying, so as long as there are still people camping up there, expect to see the players going up the elevator shaft or dropping in from the skies to clear them out.

While it’s not a Ground War map, the game’s Shipment battlefield has provided its own fair share of laughable, sometimes frustrating moments. Players attribute that map’s problems to the spawn system that puts players right behind and next to their opponents with few ways to respond, but at least Shipment gives us humorous moments like Tavorsk District.